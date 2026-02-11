Jonathan Deal - The ANC’s “agenda” to disarm vulnerable citizens…
The Firearms Control Amendment Bill is likely to be presented to Parliament next month. In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, Jonathan Deal, the Founder of Safe Citizen, warns: “…they have …created a set of well-crafted steps that make it literally impossible for the average person to actually get a self-defense license were this Bill to become law…it simply focuses on law-abiding firearm owners who are the very people that actually play a positive role in our societies, which was ably demonstrated in July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal. And quite frankly, who are the only people that can respond to a violent public incident if necessary, and not only looking after themselves, but other people in the public.” Giving an update on the pushback from civil society, Deal says: “And I think quite simply, until the ANC is unseated and until the influence they have within and over the police of South Africa is interrupted and halted, they will continue to be able to float legislation like this.”
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here