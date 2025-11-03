Jonathan Deal: Warning of large-scale public disobedience over ANC’s “disarmament agenda”…
Millions of private gun owners are living in fear that they will be disarmed and left defenceless by legislation in the making. In this interview with BizNews, Jonathan Deal, the founder of Safe Citizen, tells Chris Steyn that the proposed legislation would be “unenforceable” - and warns that it “would invite public disobedience on a large scale”. Deal says the proposed amendments amount to “saying self-defense is not a valid reason to possess a firearm”. Commenting on the possible agenda behind the amendments, Deal charges: “They want to have every single private person, including the security industry, hobbled and disarmed as much as possible so that they can basically do what they like. We all know in history that a disarmed populace is at the complete and utter mercy of the government.” He further warns that “they will turn millions of currently law-abiding South Africans into criminals….There are millions of South Africans who are more scared of being murdered by criminals than they are scared of what the police will do to them - even if the police have the will and the resources to enforce such a ridiculous notion.”
