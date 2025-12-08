Jonathan Deal - Witness D: Dying for the truth in a “predatory” State
In his latest interview with BizNews, Safe Citizen Founder Jonathan Deal tells Chris Steyn that the assassination of Madlanga Commission Witness D is “a perfect illustration of where on the one hand the government has completely and utterly lost control of the security environment in which South Africans must live and work and raise their children every day, while on the other hand, they are obtusely pushing an outdated ideology.” Slamming the African National Congress (ANC) over proposed changes to firearm ownership legislation, he quotes a colleague writing that “the State has become predatory with the left hand feeding on its own citizens, while the right is seeking to disarm those same citizens.” Giving an update on the Nedlac consultation on the Firearms Control Amendment Bill, Deal shares this feedback from a member of the gunowners fraternity that attended the latest engagement : “Government walked in, expecting compliance. They left, understanding resistance. The takeaway is blunt. They are not ready for this fight. We are.”
