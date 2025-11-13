Juanita du Preez: The “Cat” that almost captured the country…

More jaw-dropping details are emerging of the links between underworld boss “Cat” Matlala and law enforcement officers. In her latest interview with BizNews, Juanita Du Preez of Action Society tells Chris Steyn that she felt sure he looked so grim in court the past week because “he thought he knows who the person is that wants to be the next ANC President and then the country's President. And that's why he played his cards in that way. And now that hope has crashed. So he doesn't have that protection.” Du Preez also comments on the police revelations today that a close associate of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has 29 cases against him - and that a SAPS employee had accessed the Criminal Records system to make adjustments to his records. “I am so happy that the connection he had…who fiddled with his record, wasn't smart enough to change it on the back end as well, because that is where the information is now coming from. It's still on there. So you can delete it in the front, but it stays in the back. Now we can pinpoint, this person was the one pressing the button.” As for the excuses NPA Chief Shamila Batohi came up with before the Ad Hoc Committee for not yet bringing the Guptas to justice, Du Preez charges: “These are the people who stole South Africa to the brink of poverty and created a culture for other people to follow in their footsteps. And it's not urgent for you.”