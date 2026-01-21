Juanita Du Preez: Police- and political capture - more worms crawl out the can…
There have been dramatic scenes in Parliament where the Ad Hoc Committee has resumed hearing testimony of police and political capture. In her latest interview with BizNews, Juanita du Preez of Action Society speaks to Chris Steyn about Crime Intelligence (CI) Chief General Dumisani Khumalo’s warning that criminal organisations survive by their connections to politicians, law enforcement officials and business leaders who leak sensitive information to derail investigations. She also comments on the heated exchange between the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Glynnis Breytenbach and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) Leigh Ann Mathys; former IPID boss Robert McBride gunning for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi; and the Committee's decision to compel forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan to appear in person - despite his fears for his life.
