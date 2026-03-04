Juanita du Preez: SA’s criminal justice system scores 4 out 100
Action Society’ first Criminal Justice Trust Indicator shows that public confidence in justice has collapsed to 4 out 100. In this interview with Chris Steyn, Action Society's National Spokesperson, Juanita Du Preez says the score of four out of 100 should be such a wake up call for the whole criminal justice system. “People do not believe that if a crime is committed against them, they will get justice. So we have a skewed picture of crime happening in the country because it's not reported because people believe there will be no justice. So we can think it's getting better, but it's actually just getting more underreported. And that is very, very worrying.” Du Preez outlines the goal of the survey, the key findings, and a practical reform agenda. “So it's a complete system overall that we need, and we believe decentralising it so that we can do public-private partnerships is the first tangible thing to be implemented - and it will bring results.”
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here