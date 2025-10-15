Juanita Du Preez: How the keepers of each other's' secrets have ruined a country

Some of the dirtiest secrets of South African politics and policing are being laid before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's Ad Hoc committee. In this interview, Action Society’s Juanita du Preez tells Chris Steyn "It's almost sickening that people can have so much against another person that they can actually ruin a whole country because of those secrets...and we will only see how much ruin actually happened and is still going to happen after everything comes out, after the secrets come out - if all of them come out.” Du Preez comments on the safety fears for Witness X, the health fears for CI Chief General Dumisani Khumalo, suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s muted performance at the Ad Hoc Committee, the way President Cyril Ramaphosa’s has framed his link by former marriage to Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela, the WhatsApp messages between tender tycoon “Cat” Matlala and some very prominent people, as well as the erratic behaviour of former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, now on special leave.