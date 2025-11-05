Juanita du Preez: A “staged assassination”, a General driving a criminal’s car and a mysterious white bag…
A variety of vehicles have been at the centre of some of the most dramatic developments in the police and political capture saga that is playing out at the Madlanga Commission and at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament. Chris Steyn talks to Juanita du Preez of Action Society about the bullet-ridden clapped-out car used in the allegedly staged assassination attempt on former African National Congress (ANC) election fixer Brian Mogotsi. They also discuss Crime Intelligence (CI) Chief General Dumisani Khumalo’s return to the Madlanga Commission with more jaw-dropping evidence, including footage of a Toyota Hilux driven by suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya during the raid on his home, a vehicle that turns out to belong to a man who has had 34 criminal cases against him, and who accompanied the General to Parliament when he went to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. Footage has also been shown of another vehicle, allocated to General Sibiya’s office, and used by a Sergeant to go and pick up a bag with mysterious contents from the home of alleged murder mastermind, KT Molefe.
