Kallie Kriel: Rumours of an Afrikaner Armed Struggle are "ludicrous"!

“An armed struggle is not something that we would embark on - ever.” That was the assurance given by AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel when Chris Steyn asked him to comment on a screenshot of a post making the rounds on Social Media with claims from an unnamed intelligence officer that AfriForum and some other civic rights organisations were procuring high-calibre arms from abroad to overthrow the State and take back power. He also tells Steyn why he defines himself as a patriot - and not as a traitor. Kriel shares details of his request for support to the G20 countries, and the solutions he presented to them. He further divulges details of affidavits submitted to the Khampepe Commission to show that there was not only political interference to ensure that members of the Apartheid Security Forces weren't prosecuted after the TRC, but that there was also political interference to stop African National Congress (ANC) members from being prosecuted. Commenting on the Madlanga Commission enquiry into police and political capture, Kriel says: “…we cannot fix the police. But what we can do is, within the framework of the law, we can organise our communities within neighbourhood watches to try and play that role. And in every sphere where government fails, we try and build a civil society solution.”