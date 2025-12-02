Jabulani Khumalo: There are “coup” plotters in the Zuma camp

In his latest interview with BizNews, Jabulani Khumalo, the real founder of MKP, tells Chris Steyn that there could be more to the alleged human trafficking of South Africans to Russia. “This one for me is a coup. These people were sent to be trained so that when they come back, they can have a coup against our government.” Khumalo is speaking out following the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, following claims that she was the mastermind behind the “trafficking” of 17 South Africans. However, Khumalo says: "...it will never happen that Duduzile will do anything without…her father giving her instructions or coaching her what to do…" He warns: "They think they are the government themselves. They failed us as MK to get the two-third majority to govern the country. Now they want to govern in a very wrong way. We need to stop this woman…If the government doesn't stop them, then the petition must be done and people must start rioting against her." Giving an update on his legal battles to reclaim the party from Zuma, Khumalo says “…we are still waiting for a (new) court date…. The unfortunate part is that I am getting some threats now that January I won't see because of this case.” Meanwhile, Khumalo expresses concern that party funds are allegedly being used for personal spending by Zuma and his daughter. "Today MK is making millions and they're taking those millions for themselves....MK always has no money because when the money comes in, they just take it as if it's their tuck shop. "