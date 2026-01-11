Jabulani Khumalo - Threats, a R14-m ransom & the battle for MKP…

In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, the real founder of MKP, Jabulani Khumalo, reveals threats to the actual directors of the “hijacked” party over a picket to distance themselves from the human trafficking of 19 men to Russia. “…our spokesperson… got a call…a threatening call…And also, the people on the ground were threatened when they wanted to go to that picket. They were blocked. We understand there were two GTIs in the vicinity and also X3s that were running around making sure that people do not go to the Legislature to picket.” While the trafficked men are now back in Russia from the Ukraine war zone, their return is being delayed by a ransom demand by an agent involved in the operation. “The last information we got was 14 million, but I was told last week that…it’s more than 14 million. So that's where the problem is now.” Khumalo also slams the violent conduct of MK members in the KZN Legislature, and the “stupidity” of Duduzile Zuma resigning from Parliament allegedly with the ambition of becoming the Premier of KZN. He hails the news that current Premier Thami Ntuli has endorsed Provincial Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for a second term. “We need a man like him… to have that strong hand on the thugs.”