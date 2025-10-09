Jabulani Khumalo: Zuma’s “cartel” & Mkhwanazi’s truth - and the “black money” buying SA leaders
The battle to reclaim MKP from former President Jacob Zuma is far from over. In this interview, the real founder of MKP, Jabulani Khumalo, gives Chris Steyn an update on his long legal battle to reclaim the party and rescue it from “thuggery” . “People are trying to steal this country through fraud. We have so many cartels, but MK has got a cartel also now. Because this cartel that is taking over MK is a cartel.” He charges that South Africa “is in this mess because our leaders are being run by these cartels. They are led by the dogs. People who use dark money, black money to use our leaders. We can't allow that.” Khumalo hails generals Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Fannie Masemola and Dumisani Khumalo “for helping us to open our eyes even more… I remember General Mkhwanazi was saying, I can't sit with a thug in the office. I understand what he was saying because really, even myself, I wouldn't want to sit with a thug.”
Edited transcript of the interview