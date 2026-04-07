Forget Hollywood: The 1,000-to-1 SA sporting fairytale behind Lincoln City's historic promotion
While the world has been captivated by the celebrity-funded rise of Wrexham, a South African hedge fund manager has been quietly writing an even more impossible football fairytale. Clive Nates, leading a consortium of South African investors, has just engineered Lincoln City’s historic promotion to the English Championship—a tier the club hasn't reached in 65 years. Defying massive 1,000-to-1 odds and competing with a budget that ranked near the very bottom of League One, Nates applied "Moneyball" analytics and pure passion to outsmart the giants. Next season, this underdog squad will face off against massive English clubs, proving that South African grit and data-driven strategy can still conquer the beautiful game.
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