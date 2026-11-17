In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, Willem Els of the Security Initiative for Africa (SIA says there is a lot of pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Special Leave Minister Senzo Mchunu amid suspicions that he and former Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya handed over “replacement” devices when they were raided last year. “It indicates to us that maybe he's (Mchunu) got much more to hide than what we know at the moment.” Els supports calls for the mandate of the Madlanga Commission to be extended until all the rot has been exposed. “I believe that the final report is going to be very, very heartbreaking for South Africa just to see how deep South Africa has fallen into the slump of lawlessness and the capture not only of the State but also of our security institutions.” Meanwhile, Els hails the series of successes in the fight against the drug cartels since the Press Conference by whistleblowing General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. “The protection on the operational level but also on a political level and also in the courts, I think that route has sort of dried up from them. There's a lot of hesitance from these people that are still dirty to actually work with them.”.Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.104)There has been an unholy scramble to avoid accountability for alleged complicity in the capture of the police and politicians by crime cartels. With me is Willem Els of the Security Initiative for Africa. Welcome Willem.Willem Els (00:23.545)Good morning Chris.Chris Steyn (00:25.808)We now have the suspicion that Special Leave Minister Senzo Mchunu and the former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya handed in replacement devices when they were raided last year.Willem Els (00:44.852)Yes, indeed. That was quite a revelation. They claimed to have worked with the Commission, especially the Minister providing his cooperation and everything, and now this has surfaced. Of course, he opens himself up to do some prosecution for that, but also it indicates to us that maybe he's got much more to hide than what we know at the moment.Chris Steyn (01:12.198)Well, he has of course denied every and all allegations against him and as you said, he professed to have cooperated fully. He's also challenging the validity of the warrant for the second raid, which was obviously carried out because they thought that the previous raid had not produced the devices that they were after.Willem Els (01:32.559)Indeed, and you know that's defeating the ends of justice from his side.I think that on the one hand it places a lot of pressure on Mr. Ramaphosa. You know, he's maintaining the two posts, he's paying a lot of money to keep Mr. Mchunu in his position and also pays the acting minister who is actually doing quite a good job to allow him to continue and to stay and save what is left of the police and Crime Intelligence, etc. So I think that puts a lot of pressure on the president to actually start to act against him and of course, let the law take its course.Chris Steyn (02:18.278)Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is running out of time and some very central characters have not yet appeared. Willem, who would you like to see there before the Commission winds up the hearings?Willem Els (02:33.292)Yeah, indeed, you know, we see a lot of new evidence is coming out. Of course, the sick, the lame, the sick and lame that have been admitted to hospital, we would like to see them there because obviously it seems that they got a lot to hide in not actually appearing at the commission. So the commission has been postponed quite a few times now. And there's a lot of noise on the one side that this commission should actually be extended until the rot has been completely uncovered. You know, it started with doing a really good job. The interim report was there. The other report also reached the president. I think he's got quite a good picture of what is going on in the country. But of course, we believe that only the ears of the hippo are visible at the moment.Chris Steyn (03:28.898)Mm, and we've also learned that President Cyril Ramaphosa did receive an intelligence briefing six days before that unforgettable press conference.Willem Els (03:40.877)Yeah, yeah, that was quite strange because he didn't act, it seems that they didn't put anything in place to prevent that or to manage it. But also, you know, at that stage he was in Brazil and he returned to Brazil and only a day or two or three later he actually, you know, acted decisively. So it looked like in the beginning that he was caught off guard. But now that we know that he might have received that information, the indecisiveness in how to deal with this is not good leadership from his side.Chris Steyn (04:15.993)Yes, one has to wonder what happened in those six days, Willem, because he was told apparently about the reasons behind the arrests of Crime Intelligence officials. He was apparently told about the criminal infection of the justice system.Willem Els (04:38.73)Indeed, that is very, I mean, for any head of state, know, that should be extremely alarming. And some of them, you know, they act differently, they respond differently to these types of things. But what we saw here is that it was not a decisive action by the president. It took some time, and then he actually appointed the commission. And I don't know if you remember back when the commission was appointed, there were a lot of negative reactions because of the experience that South Africans had with the previous commission… at the Zondo and all the other commissions, no outcomes, a lot of things uncovered and there were no consequences. But what we picked up with with Madlanga, people being arrested, the aggressive sort of interrogation of these suspects, you know, it really instilled a lot of fear in these people that have been implicated, had to come in and testify, as we could see with all the people that end up in hospital and come up with other excuses not to appear before the Madlanga. So we are in high hopes that of course the Madlanga Commission can sort of recommend some prosecution investigations etc. But I believe that the final report is going to be very, very heartbreaking for South Africa just to see how deep South Africa has fallen into the slump of lawlessness and the capture not only of the state but also of our security institutions.Chris Steyn (06:08.421)Hm disturbingly, despite the president having been informed of what was happening, top ANC people attacked the general for calling the press conference.Willem Els (06:17.282)Yeah, indeed. You know, initially there was a lot of noise that he did not follow procedures. And that came from high ranking officials. And if you go back now and you look at General Mkhwanazi, of course, we spoke a lot about him, very disciplined and so on. So when we look at the run up to the press conference, we see that he even testified before the Ad Hoc Committee. He mentioned that. It happened. Now him being basically on an equal level as number two in the police. So in terms of ranking, he's right up there. Who else should he then, what other channels should have followed? I mean he discussed it with General Masemola. They were part of this whole thing. So he is the top of the police. They could not say that he actually jumped and he did not follow protocols. He went up to the top in the police on an operational level. He went to parliament and when no reaction was actually coming from there, then of course he opted to do the press conference. And I can tell you today that that press conference may have saved South Africa a lot of sorrow.Chris Steyn (07:34.467)Thanks to the general having been appointed to run national organised crime, we have seen one success after another in the fight against drug trafficking -and you've got some more details of the latest blows against the cartels.Willem Els (07:47.523)Indeed, Chris, that is really telling. If you look at the discovery of, for instance, your clandestine drug labs before the 6th of July and after that, I mean, it was a huge escalation. We saw that a lot of these manufacturing outlets have been closed, a lot of people have been arrested, but that indicates to us that that protection that we've been talking about, the protection on the operational level side but also on a political level and also in the courts, I think that route has sort of dried up from them. There's a lot of hesitance from these people that are still dirty to actually work with them. And those who did work with them and have been arrested, that might have led to some of the discoveries of these things and also the closure of some of these outlets. It's very encouraging to see that the arrest didn't only stop at the border post because we spoke about the Mandrax that were discovered there, or the methaqualone that was discovered - that is your precursor for your Mandrax - en route from Malawi and three people were arrested. But also we saw that this week the truck that has been used to transport that drugs was also now forfeited to the State, but we also see that some more arrests have been made in Midrand. So that is an indication to us that The Hawks did not just stop at the food soldiers. They're starting to make inroads towards the kingpins and what that will then do is it will disrupt the cartels. You know, confiscation is a major blow for them, but it's not bringing them down. But if you start to arrest the people, the decision makers, the money men, all of those…Willem Els (09:50.766)…people, you start to arrest them, then you actually disrupt the cartel.Chris Steyn (09:56.295)Then a landmark forensic pathology report, Willem, that you passed on to me shows that over half of stabbing victims in the Western Cape have drugs in their systems.Willem Els (10:09.398)Yeah, that is quite interesting. You know, if you look traditionally at the Western Cape, you know, there's a huge problem with alcohol abuse amongst the workers because in many cases it was part of their salary. You know, they were paid with wine and so on. And that led to a lot of challenges when these people then abuse these wine and the liquor, then there's a lot of violence that accompanies that….So stabbing and the knife, it's not nothing new to us, but it was normally associated with liquor. This finding is really very interesting that the victims have traces of drugs, not only single traces, you know, not only of Mandrax, but also that of methamphetamines. I think they're speaking about about 58 % of all the victims of this. Now why these two different drugs? And that is quite interesting because if you look at people when they're using drugs, they use uppers and they use downers. So the methamphetamine, the Tik, is your upper. So on a Friday you will start to use that and you have a very good weekend and by Sunday evening when you have to go back to work the next day you take your White Pipe or the Mandrax. That's a downer, calms you down and then you can go to work. So that is maybe one of the reasons why we see the two different traces of the drugs in their bodies.Chris Steyn (12:35.453)Well, any other law enforcement issues that have crossed your desk in recent days, Willem?Willem Els (12:41.708)Yeah, it's interesting. I think if you follow the Madlanga, the names that have been mentioned at the moment, you know, especially when it comes to killings and especially your hitman killings and contracts being put out on people's heads and so on, the indication now is that they actually start to make inroads into the people that actually order these killings…and we believe that may lead to some of these people that actually order the hits, not only the hitmen.Chris Steyn (13:24.785)That would be brilliant. Thank you. That was Willem Els of a Security Initiative for Africa. Speaking to BizNews, I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you, Willem.Willem Els (13:34.542)Thank you, Chris..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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