R1m investment battle: Heystek and Viljoen’s offshore vs JSE showdown after four-and-a-half years
Offshore versus local investing goes head-to-head in this gripping real-money showdown between Magnus Heystek and Piet Viljoen. Four and a half years after the challenge began, the results are sparking fierce debate about political risk, market timing, diversification and South Africa’s undervalued stocks. With millions at stake and emotions running high, both investment heavyweights reveal the hard lessons learned, why sentiment drives markets, and whether South African equities still offer the best long-term returns despite the country’s economic and political turmoil.
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