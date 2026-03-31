Mark Burke: Fuel relief win, but bigger battle looms - Taxes, debt and SA’s fiscal crisis
In this interview, Mark Burke unpacks the partial fuel levy relief victory, warning that deeper fiscal risks remain. He argues South Africa cannot afford higher taxes or more debt, urging government to tap inefficiencies, cut waste, and unlock idle state funds to shield consumers from further economic pain.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here