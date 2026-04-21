Why smart investors don’t graze where the lions wait: market masterclass from Sean Peche
BizNews editor Alec Hogg sits down with Ranmore Fund Management founder and chief investment officer Sean Peche for an investing masterclass on navigating volatile markets. Using a vivid analogy about buck grazing where the lions lurk, Peche explains why investors should avoid the herd, focus on value, and stay disciplined when fear and greed drive market swings. It’s a timely conversation packed with practical lessons for both new and seasoned investors.
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