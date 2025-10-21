Mat Cuthbert: National mood change on BEE is confronting selfish Ramaphosa and his connected elites
In this conversation, Alec Hogg interviews Mat Cuthbert, the DA's head of policy, discussing the contentious issue of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) in South Africa. Cuthbert critiques the current BEE policies, arguing they have failed to uplift the majority of Black South Africans and instead benefited a small elite. He proposes an alternative approach focused on economic inclusion for all, emphasising the need for structural changes to the economy to foster growth and reduce unemployment. The discussion also touches on public sentiment towards BEE and the DA's vision for a more prosperous South Africa.
