Meet Colin Bell: First Botswana, now SA - An Eco-Tourism template for a job-creating boom
From flipping a coin that landed him in Botswana’s Okavango Delta to co-founding two of Africa’s most successful conservation-driven tourism empires, Colin Bell has built a business model that proves saving nature can also create jobs. In this episode, he tells Alec Hogg how Natural Selection is redefining eco-tourism - empowering communities, restoring wildlife, and showing why the “business of conservation” might be South Africa’s greatest untapped goldmine.
