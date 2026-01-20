Member’s Only: Warren Buffett’s early years - how a kid from Omaha became the investing Oracle.
Before the billions, before Berkshire Hathaway, before the legend, there was a quiet, numbers-obsessed kid from Omaha. In this special Business History preview, the spotlight turns to Warren Buffett’s formative years. From selling chewing gum door to door to devouring financial statements as a teenager, this episode traces how discipline, patience and an early obsession with value laid the foundations for one of the greatest investing careers in history.
