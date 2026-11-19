Michael Beaumont has been called the power behind ActionSA's throne, and he's the man running its coalition talks across Gauteng. Speaking to Alec Hogg hours before ActionSA's first sit-down with the DA, he said the DA had never once come to the table until then, and that his party had no DA problem, only a Brink and a Zille problem. He explained why ActionSA found the ANC easier to deal with, why he believes investors' nerves over the metros will pass, and why the polling industry needs regulating. He also addressed the claim that his feud with the DA is personal, the jibe that he is Iago to Mashaba's Othello, and how a party can work with Julius Malema after his insults..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:02) Every coalition idea in Gauteng runs through one man's phone. Not Herman Mashaba's: his. Michael Beaumont is ActionSA's national chairperson and its chief deal-maker. He grew up in Durban, went to Michaelhouse and Rhodes, spent nine years running the DA's machinery in KZN and Gauteng, and then followed Mashaba out the door and co-founded ActionSA. His critics call him the power behind the throne. Some go further, and call him Iago to Mashaba's Othello. His fans call him the sharpest strategist in South African politics. And with a clock ticking on coalition deadlines in three major metros that make up a third of the country's GDP, I want to find out what Michael Beaumont thinks is happening right now.Michael, welcome to BizNews. It's long overdue to have you on BizNews TV. At the moment you certainly are right in the middle of everything that's happening. But just to go back a little: you spent nine years building the DA's machine. What did it teach you that the DA would rather have forgotten, or would rather people forgot today?Michael Beaumont (01:22) Yeah, sure. Thanks, Alec. It's the first time I've been on the platform. I was starting to take it personally, so I'm glad to be here eventually. And thank you for your introduction; I hope I can live up to all of that.The DA was a very good school in terms of campaigns and operations. I began in the back office. I was actually nowhere near the front office of politics until we started ActionSA in 2020. I'd been schooled in the back office among some very experienced individuals, the likes of Greg Krumbock and people like that, who taught me a lot of what I learned, and I'm very grateful for what I learned in that time. Perhaps the DA's not so grateful now, I don't know.But certainly a lot of people don't realise the machinery behind the DA, how important it is to elections and what an impact it has on them: often, even in an environment where it may not be winning a lot of new supporters, it's able to maintain or even increase its support because of those efficiencies. So a lot of lessons were learnt in that time, and I've been grateful to learn new lessons along the way since as well.Alec Hogg (02:28) The late Greg Krumbock was really quite a force. We talk about powers behind the throne, but he was one of the real powers within the DA that never really got the credit, I suppose, that he deserved.Michael Beaumont (02:41) Yeah, I guess so. I was very close to Greg back then. I was the provincial director of the province when he was the chairperson, and we worked together very closely. An unbelievable mind, very sharp guy, very analytical, with a way of crunching numbers that I think is still some of the finest in South African politics even today. So I learned a lot from him, and I miss him for sure.Alec Hogg (03:03) But what part of what you learned there did you consciously not bring into ActionSA?Michael Beaumont (03:10) I don't know specifically. One of the interesting things about starting a new party is that you have the opportunity to take the best and worst of different organisations, because we have people coming from the DA certainly, but also from the ANC and EFF and various other political places as well. So there was the opportunity to start from scratch, which is a rare opportunity when you know how much inertia and organisational culture you typically walk into when you join a political party that's been around a lot longer than your political career.There were things that we wanted to get right. Constitutionally, I think the DA was a very good example: the way they handle internal processes, and their internal campaigning work, is really good. I think the ANC does very well when it comes to political schools and programmes that teach their members about their history and the organisation, and important facets like that. So there are a lot of good examples we've looked to take on board, and also some we've looked not to.Some political parties are absolutely paralysed by protocol. We actually hate protocol in ActionSA. Who enters a room first and who's allowed to touch something first is not something we get concerned about at all as an organisation. We have a very flat structure, which is so often the case when you have an entrepreneurial outfit where everyone is a leader, and trying to rank your importance or seniority in that group is secondary to your ability to do good work and support others around you who are doing the same. So there's a lot of stuff like that we are often seized with as a party: what we would like to retain going forward. Because growth can often become a challenge to organisational culture if it's not managed correctly, and it can even become fatal in some instances.Alec Hogg (05:02) So let's move on to the talks. Where are they right now? Honestly, is there a deal anywhere on paper?Michael Beaumont (05:10) No, nothing on paper. Talks are progressing rapidly with the grouping of parties including ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF and MK. Those parties form a majority in the three metros of Gauteng, as well as in other places where it might be explored further. More political parties would need to come on board to strengthen those numbers, because narrow majorities lend themselves to instability. They empower smaller parties within those arrangements to hold everyone else to ransom, walk out with their votes and overturn governing arrangements on a whim, and we certainly wouldn't want to see that.There are discussions going on elsewhere in the country. I believe we are far along in discussions in Nelson Mandela Bay, where ActionSA is in a position to support the DA's Retief Odendaal, which we think would be the right step forward in that long-suffering city as well.But talks are continuing; we've got teams on the ground negotiating as we speak. If anything, it's been pleasing to see these talks being decentralised to provincial and regional teams, because 139 hung councils is a lot, and that's why there's a tendency from parties to want to trade centrally. But you've got to remember municipalities have their own character, their own issues, their own circumstances, their own communities. Those need to be understood and dealt with in negotiations without losing that character by simply treating them as chess pieces on a board being moved around in a central discussion. So we're looking forward to seeing progress there.We've had our mayor elected in Laingsburg in the Western Cape. I realise Laingsburg is a dot on the map to many South Africans, but we care deeply about it. It's also important that we can demonstrate to small-town South Africa that there's a future. I think small-town South Africa is a tragedy in our country, and it'd be wonderful if we can start to demonstrate good examples of government there that can give people hope and belief that the future can be better.Alec Hogg (07:11) Yeah, congrats on Laingsburg. It was one of the big surprises of the election, but because it's so small it probably didn't get the attention that it deserved. When I spoke to Herman about it, he was very excited. He said you targeted it, did a lot of work, and indeed brought home the bacon. So it'll be watched, I'm sure, as a template, almost like the template the DA had in the Cape, for other small towns in South Africa.Michael Beaumont (07:39) Yeah, certainly. One thing this election cycle should have taught most political parties is that it would be better not to govern than to govern badly. If you put forward bad mayors that don't deliver and you protect those people over time, you will get hammered. The examples abound all around the country where political parties have been punished for the failures of municipalities.And there are good examples as well. If you look at the City of Tshwane, a place where ActionSA had zero wards in 2021 and now managed to win 27 wards in these elections, that is an example of voters rewarding a mayor. We're very clear on the language: Tshwane is still a deeply troubled place, and two years was never nearly enough to turn it around. But the prospect now of having five more years, and starting to string together some stable leadership and some coherent ideas on how you fix long-term infrastructure backlogs, is going to pay dividends for that city, and that's very exciting.But to comment on part of what you're saying: no one saw any of this coming, Alec, because unfortunately polling in our country completely underestimated ActionSA. They told South Africans repeatedly we were only a small party. The people in Tshwane had been told for two years ActionSA was only worth seven or eight percent. We ended up getting 22%. It makes you wonder what it might have been if people hadn't been told for two years we were too small to make a difference.It might sound like an old hobby horse, and I tend to get a bit ranty when I talk about this topic, but we have a private member's bill before Parliament next year, which I look forward to, to say that we need to regulate our polling industry. It's a very incestuous environment, with strong political links to particular political organisations, and it has the ability to influence election outcomes. It is concerning.Alec Hogg (09:34) Really? That's interesting, because I thought your success was from just doing the old-fashioned stuff, and we've documented it often on BizNews. You were on the ground, knocking on doors, talking to people, explaining what the offering was. It's hard work, rather than relying on the big news, as it were, from the polling. So does it make a difference, what the polls come out with?Michael Beaumont (10:04) Well, certainly. You've got to understand the psychology of the South African voter, particularly in a PR system, where people have to ask themselves whether their vote is going to count or whether it may be lost. If you repeatedly tell a voter that a party has only got this percent, especially if you're under-polling that party's support over a long period of time, the psychology behind that is very clear: "Well, maybe I should think about somebody else." That's why larger political parties spend a significant amount of time and resources saying, "Don't waste your vote on a small party." It's a message they use a lot and to great effect. It's called a squeeze campaign.What's worrying is the interlinkages between polling companies, political parties and, let's call them, friendly media outlets that assist. I want to give you an example, and I don't mind saying it because I'm no fan: News24 actually published a DA poll in the final weeks of the election campaign in Tshwane that did not even reflect ActionSA on the graph. We weren't even there. And when you look at this election result, there's no accountability, there are no comebacks for those things.And to go back to your earlier point, Alec: there is no golden secret to how you win those votes. It's hard work and doing the right things consistently over time. Many South Africans have become understandably hurt by politicians who say one thing and do another, and they're only going to reward political parties that consistently do the right things over time. I think there were a lot of people who went to the polls in 2024 who might have liked ActionSA, but we were only their second or third choice, and you don't get any points for that in an election. But sometime between 2024 and 2026, their first and second choices drove off a cliff, and ActionSA went up the rankings in their hearts and minds. The election results reflected that.Alec Hogg (11:59) You've spoken about Tshwane, and I think that's really the big issue many people don't understand: the veto of Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink. What exactly did they do that disqualifies them, in your eyes, from being mayors of Tshwane and Joburg?Michael Beaumont (12:20) ActionSA has a policy on coalitions that we've used across the country in negotiating: we're not going to install corrupt mayors, people with a record of corruption. We're not going to install mayors who have a track record of failure, or mayors who've got a track record of destabilising local government environments. And I'm afraid Cilliers and Helen were poorly chosen candidates by the DA in those latter two respects.Before I explain why, Alec, let's make the following point. As much as people in those political circles would like to bang their chests and say they got the most votes, ask yourself how many political parties are lining up to work with them. A picture very clearly emerges that those candidates were poorly chosen, because we aren't choosing singles tennis players anymore; we're playing doubles. And if you've got a player who can't play doubles, you have a problem.When it comes to Cilliers, the city that was taken away from him in October 2024 was a broken city. Many of your viewers are financially educated people. The liquidity ratio of that city was 0.4. Eskom debt had increased from zero to R6.8 billion from 2020 to 2024. Audit outcomes had regressed to adverse, the same status as Mangaung and Buffalo City. The list of issues went on and on. Unfortunately there's nothing special about Cilliers Brink in our mind. He is a failed mayor in the mould of Kabelo Gwamanda or Mxolisi Kaunda, and neither of those two did anywhere near the damage that Cilliers Brink did in the City of Tshwane.When it comes to Helen Zille: I've been involved in coalitions since 2021, Alec, and I've been in the room, quite literally, when I've watched Helen, in her capacity as chairperson of the Federal Council, not only collapse working coalitions led by her own party, to the detriment of her own people, but in the last example, when we had actually created a deal to bring the Patriotic Alliance back into Joburg and restore a majority behind Mpho Phalatse, ActionSA had given up two of its three seats to the PA to bring them back on board. The DA gave up nothing, despite the fact that they would have been the greatest beneficiaries. All parties shook hands; the DA provincial leaders were on board.Michael Beaumont (14:44) Gayton McKenzie announced publicly that he was back on board and that Mpho would be the mayor again, and Helen shot that down personally. You don't get to collapse stable, effective coalitions without there being consequences. The voters have been very clear that they don't want to see revolving doors of mayors, and that means we have to be very guarded about working with anyone who looks like they fit that mould.If you look at her campaign, how many times did Helen say, "Well, we're not going to do it under these circumstances or those circumstances"? That's not the temperament needed in coalition. We need leaders who are going to do it no matter how difficult it gets. Because if you're looking for easy, you should go work in a bank. Turning around broken municipalities is the toughest job you can undertake, and you've got to be up for that challenge.Alec Hogg (15:33) But isn't it extraordinary for one political party to say to another, "We don't want your choice"? What if they'd said to you, "OK, we'll work with you in Tshwane, but we don't like your mayor, Moya"?Michael Beaumont (15:50) Well, it would have been interesting. But one of the most important points is probably going to shock you: the DA has never once engaged ActionSA in a negotiation in this entire process. This far along, ActionSA has only been invited to its first negotiation with the DA at four o'clock this afternoon. I've got to leave shortly after this session. It's very far along in the process. Everyone has met with everyone, from the weird to the small and everything in between. And you can imagine two parties that actually have a majority in two of these three metros just between the two of us, and there's been no meeting of that nature.I think the DA was trying everything they could for a deal with the ANC, and they were pinning all their hopes on that. They had an agenda to exclude ActionSA from those discussions, and that's their right, Alec. But the point is that we sent them a proposal to say: we can work with you. We don't have a DA problem; refer to Retief Odendaal and Nelson Mandela Bay for details. But we have a Brink and a Zille problem.Alec Hogg (16:41) Mm-hmm.Michael Beaumont (16:49) From our point of view, if you can deal with those two problems, let ActionSA lead Tshwane, you can have the mayoralties of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, and we govern together. Under the circumstances, and considering where things are even now, that is not an unreasonable offer.And you say, is it not weird for one party to say to another that its candidate can't govern? If you think it's weird and unreasonable, you would imagine there would be a slew of other political parties lining up to give Helen the majority, or Cilliers the majority, that the voters did not give them. But ask yourself why there are no other parties lining up, Alec. It's that singles tennis metaphor again: these are candidates chosen for whatever reason the DA chose them, but they didn't pay attention to the fact that we are now playing a different sport. A sport where, if you can't get other people to work with you, all those votes come to nothing.Alec Hogg (17:42) Fair comment. And Ekurhuleni: you also offered it to the DA, but on your own numbers, the two of you can't really put it together. Who would you have to bring into that?Michael Beaumont (17:56) Well, actually, the two parties would have had a very comfortable majority in Ekurhuleni.Alec Hogg (17:59) In Ekurhuleni. OK.Michael Beaumont Yes, very comfortable. In fact, the only one where we didn't have a majority between the two would have been Johannesburg, and it was only short by one. I'm double-checking my numbers so that I don't make a computing error after definitely not enough sleep in the last few days.Alec Hogg (18:16) I think you know the numbers better than me. I must have made a little mistake on my side. I apologise.Michael Beaumont (18:24) Yeah, and in Ekurhuleni it would have just been a couple of seats off a majority. So very close to a majority between the two there as well.Alec Hogg (18:28) OK. So you'd have to bring someone else in on that one, or you still will have to.Michael Beaumont (18:36) Yeah, certainly. There's a variety of political parties represented there who could play roles. But again, Alec, it looks like the DA is not particularly interested in negotiating. Even this week we saw the bizarre dynamic where a story emerged that they were going to swap mayors: that Geordin Hill-Lewis was going to be the candidate for mayor in Joburg and Helen was going to become the mayor of Cape Town. It was a bizarre announcement, which they immediately distanced themselves from, saying there are no such plans in their hearts or minds.But it does bring us back to this question: if the DA is convinced it has the solutions it needs for Joburg, is the retention of Helen Zille worth everything? Can they not look further afield and make a compromise? I think there is a concern that Helen Zille appears to be untouchable. And that feeds into our concern: how do we deal with a mayor who's unanswerable to her own party, when our concern is that she will be unanswerable to her coalition partners in the ways we've seen before?Alec Hogg (19:43) What about the ANC meeting, with Mbalula? Did they offer you something the DA wasn't prepared to?Michael Beaumont (19:50) Yeah, certainly. The other side of the aisle, the ANC, the EFF and MK, are supportive of an ActionSA mayoralty in the City of Tshwane and Johannesburg, which obviously is more than we were negotiating with the DA. But more is not necessarily the basis on which you negotiate; we were open to exploring both sets of ideas.I suppose the difference is that the ANC has been open to engaging, and they've been engaging regularly. I'm never going to be a spokesperson for that organisation. I've had a great many negative things to say about it over my political career, many of which persist today. But in the way they've handled these negotiations, they have been reasonable. They have engaged in a manner we think has been fair, and they do seem to have a better temperament towards negotiating coalitions than exists on the other side of the aisle. That's been our experience up until now.What's critical, though, and this is what we really want to work on getting right: having mayors like Nasiphi Moya and Herman Mashaba is a big part of the equation, but the work of running coalitions only begins once they get elected. It's the day-to-day running of those coalitions that is vital. This is when the national leaders typically step away and the local figures need to step forward. We need to see coalitions that are going to focus on the massive challenges these metros are facing. If I think about the challenges we experienced when we were in the City of Joburg in 2016, I'm terrified to think how much bigger they must be now when we walk in there. I suppose next week we have very strong prospects of finding out exactly how bad it is.Alec Hogg (21:27) What policies at ActionSA would be scaring South African boardrooms? I say this, Michael, because you are clearly financially literate, and since the deal that business wanted, i.e. yourselves and the DA aligning in a way, was put onto the rocks, you've seen the rand blow out against the US dollar. Some people say, well, the dollar's been strong, but look at the pound: it's a similar thing. It was sitting below 22 to the pound; it's now nearly 23. So it's been a universal decline in the rand as people hedge their bets on an outcome of these coalition negotiations that could be detrimental, in their minds, for the country. So from where you sit, is there anything ActionSA believes, given that Herman is a business entrepreneur and a leader of note, that would worry people thinking of investing in those three metros in particular?Michael Beaumont (22:34) No, I don't think so. I think what you're seeing is probably not a reaction to what's taking place directly at a local government level. It's probably a reaction to what the spin-offs of all this might be from a GNU point of view, and the questions arising in that environment.We're not part of the GNU; we declined to be involved in it. We were one of the few parties that actually didn't want it. We would have had a minister in this GNU had we been involved. But we saw a GNU being pulled together on a statement of intent so broad that it said everything and nothing in particular. Everyone agreed to it without having any ideas about what they were going to do to implement its vision. And that's why you have the highest unemployment rate in the history of our country right now, at 44%, without a single economic reform even in the pipeline, much less introduced. From that point of view, we didn't want involvement in the GNU.I think some people are rightly concerned that these choices being made at a local level could have spin-offs at a GNU level. We obviously aren't in a position to speak to what these parties see for the future of the GNU; we're an opposition party. But local government, Alec, is a really interesting space, and one of the reasons I like it is that it's not ideological. We're not dealing with economic policy at a macro level, or international relations, or the Middle East, or other issues that might be thorny in a parliamentary environment. We're talking about roads, electricity, water, sewerage and refuse collection. After meeting more political parties than I can count, I haven't found anyone who doesn't believe in those things. The discussion is really about how we get the best of those things, in a stable government, to the residents of those municipalities for five years.Once you start having that discussion, you suddenly realise that it matters less whether the cat is black or white than whether it's going to catch mice. These political parties are proving they can come together in that space. And I predict that any nervousness about these metros is going to dissipate when people suddenly see a level of energy and turnaround they haven't seen in many years.Michael Beaumont (24:49) That's actually going to be exciting.Alec Hogg (24:51) Isn't the worry, though, that there's been so much plunder in the metros that allowing those who did the plundering back in, in any way, is going to continue that problem? And it's very, very difficult to address if you aren't in a complete and strong coalition with a good majority.Michael Beaumont (25:16) I'm not going to pretend that there aren't political parties in South Africa with a greater and lesser record of plundering and wrongdoing. But I do want to challenge the narrative that if you work with one side of the aisle they're all good, and on the other side they're all not. I was in the City of Tshwane when Randall Williams brought a R26 billion unsolicited bid from the Kratos consortium. That was patently a dodgy deal from our point of view, and we had to do a great deal of fighting with our coalition partners in the DA at the time about how dodgy that particular deal was. And it wasn't good government that reduced the City of Tshwane to adverse audit outcomes either.So there are no angels in these environments. You're talking about different hues of problematic people. Perhaps people have views about our hue of problematic, and that's fine; that's their right. But the real solution has to be what we're going to do about it. Because whether you're working with blue or with yellow, you have to have institutions that are going to investigate wrongdoing. They have to be set up independently, so they don't answer to politicians and can operate without fear or favour, and can investigate the administration without being beholden to it either; they brief the public on the outcome of those processes; and we ensure there's real accountability for wrongdoing.If you remember, under Herman Mashaba, the Group Forensic Investigation Services unit in Joburg had unparalleled success in this field. We've put forward in our coalition agreements that it is non-negotiable that such a body must be instituted in the municipalities we are involved in. It doesn't look like anyone's pushing back against us so far. But we wouldn't want to be involved in any coalition agreement where that wasn't something we all signed up to, because we are going to insist on it, and we want to ensure there are real consequences for any form of wrongdoing, whatever it may be.Michael Beaumont (27:06) I mean, Alec, I can tell you we had a revelation at the Madlanga Commission ourselves. Maybe it's a good opportunity to say that no one is completely holy here. Our own MMC in the City of Tshwane, Kholofelo Morodi, had been involved in wrongdoing with that Sergeant Nkosi character in the City of Tshwane. And it comes as a shock, because of course you don't know these things. People don't advertise this in their character when you interview them and when they come into positions. Fortuitously, though, at ActionSA, on the back of those revelations...Alec Hogg (27:31) Mm.Michael Beaumont (27:36) ...that individual was suspended within 12 hours and fired within three days. And that's the only thing you can measure a political party on when there's evidence of wrongdoing: whether they act without fear or favour. That's got to be the standard.Alec Hogg (27:49) Michael, let's deal with the narratives now, and you'll be fully aware of what people are saying. Steenhuisen is now gone, but your hostility, or perceived hostility, to the DA leadership hasn't. Your critics will say it's personal from your perspective. How do you address that criticism?Michael Beaumont (28:11) Well, rationally, it's the strangest thing to try to reduce my politics to an incident that took place in 2010, after which, quite frankly, I remained a loyal and dedicated member of the DA for nine years. None of the political choices I made after that are born of that ancient history. I actually travelled with John as part of multiparty trips to Denmark and Germany to learn about coalitions, and there's no bad blood in that regard. This is ancient history. He's moved on, I've moved on; I'm very happily married to a lovely wife who's very good to me. This is just a simplistic and sometimes politically convenient way of reducing my political choices to events that are long, long gone.I made the choice I did to leave the DA because that organisation left me behind. It made decisions that abandoned the pursuit of a diverse political party with broad-based appeal, one that could win support in all communities on both sides of the railway tracks, so to speak. If you look at that organisation today, I don't know how much money was thrown at trying to buy the trust of voters who have not historically voted for the DA in these elections, but it didn't work. They bought "transformers"; they bought candidates from other parties. I tell you, if you'd given ActionSA a hundredth of that money, I can't even imagine the result we would have been able to deliver.At the end of the day, those are the reasons I left and started my own organisation with Herman. And you don't do it lightly, Alec. There's nothing harder in this world than starting your own political party and trying to make a success of it. The barriers to entry are obscenely high. It's easy to start, and very hard to actually get on the scoreboard.Michael Beaumont (29:57) And consider the fact that ActionSA is now the fifth-largest party in South Africa, despite only contesting 82 out of 257-odd municipalities countrywide in these elections. We have an entity with real broad appeal now, with 1.92 million votes cast for us in these elections.As for the hostility towards the DA: while people might want to reduce it to that, it's down to events. It always relates to events. There are people who always want to bring it back to that, because it allows them to avoid the truth behind those events. But when the DA collapses a government, or when the DA decides to take us to the Electoral Court two weeks before they want to negotiate a coalition with us, and tries to get us deregistered off the ballot paper: these are choices political parties make, and there are ramifications. I didn't hear anyone crying for us at the time the DA was trying to do that. It would be strange for those people to start caring deeply about the DA's feelings when we respond to unprovoked attacks of that nature.I do want to say one thing, though, Alec. I've been engaging Geordin these last few days, as has Herman, and I think Geordin is a breath of fresh air in many ways in that organisation. I think he's a reasonable guy. I'm not sure how successful we will be, because perhaps the failure of these two parties is that a lot of bad blood was only being spoken about for the first time halfway through this negotiation cycle, rather than before these elections, to clear the air. But at the end of the day there is a willingness to explore how we can work together more and more, because these are two organisations that are growing and whose influence is increasing. You can't have a situation where you can't work with people, and you can't let bad blood get in the way, because ultimately South Africans have to pay that price, and we shouldn't have that.Alec Hogg (31:46) It's really interesting what you say, because in the business world there will often be competitors who bump heads and might not like the way the other party operates, but they'll get around a table again if there is something that makes sense for both. But there's this perception that politics doesn't work like that: that it's all about emotions and power and grudges and revenge.Michael Beaumont (32:13) No, not at all. Well, I suppose yes and no, let me say it that way. In the course of a campaign you have tough things to say about people. You sit in debates and say things about people that an ordinary person would get very upset about. In politics you have a thick skin and you expect others to have the same. As people often say, it's a contact sport, so if you've got feelings about stuff, it's definitely the wrong place to be. And that's fine.I walked around the results centre talking to every political party. People shake hands: "Hey, congratulations on your results." "Yeah, same to you." At that point the campaigning's over, the political gamesmanship is over, and the time to work together begins. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case with the DA. For many years the DA and ActionSA have been competitors, and the DA doesn't forgive competitors. You can ask the Freedom Front and the Patriotic Alliance and others about that experience, and you'll see that point of view corroborated.Ultimately, the DA's approach is to destroy their coalition partners. That is what they do. They don't see a coalition as a rising tide that can lift all boats. They see it as a zero-sum game where they can grind their partners into the ground and cannibalise them in the electorate over the five-year term.Alec, I don't need to tell you about the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, in which all of these political parties were brought together before the 2024 campaign under the pretence of creating a governing alternative to the ANC, only for that to be used as a de-campaigning tool, where the DA would go to those constituencies and say, "Don't buy retail, buy wholesale; vote for the anchor party," and then ultimately go into coalition with the very ANC they said they never would.And that takes us back to another point, Alec. If anything came out of the May 2024 elections, and I celebrate this, it's that it had to end the era of saying "we'll never work with those parties" and "we'll only work with those parties". If all political parties are willing to talk and negotiate, and even on a conceptual level be open to governing together, that will be better for South Africa, because the discussions become about performance and areas of alignment and non-alignment...Michael Beaumont (34:33) ...rather than saying we just can't work with people. Those parties have constituents: legitimate South Africans who put them there. Whether you like them or not is secondary to the fact that South Africans have given them an audience and given them seats in councils, legislatures and Parliament, and those voters deserve to find expression in the work of government as well. We took that cue in June 2024, when we took the decision to say we aren't going to say "never, never, never" again. We will work with anyone.What I hope to see coming out of these elections is a situation where we are working with the DA in some places and the ANC in others, and we let those relationships be built over time on the basis of those experiences. And if they're good experiences for us and for the residents of those municipalities, let success beget success.Alec Hogg (35:18) Yeah.Alec Hogg (35:22) Another interesting point you make there, because the narrative once more is that ActionSA is going to get into bed with the EFF and MK and the ANC, and they're going to get punished by the voters come 2029. What you're saying now, if I hear you correctly, is that it's case by case, on what you perceive as best for the people in that area.Michael Beaumont (35:45) Absolutely. You can't make deals across municipalities in the interests of national leaders in a boardroom without regard for the fact that in some municipalities the leaders of a particular party are horrific, and in another municipality the leaders of the same party are decent, good people you can work with. Ignoring that would be a huge failing.But an important part of this narrative is to ask yourself who's saying these things. Whenever I look at the people saying them, they invariably look very much to me like DA voters, which I find greatly amusing, because of course the DA is in coalition with the ANC: not where they lead, as we are about to do in Tshwane and Johannesburg, but where they follow the president and implement ANC policies unreformed after the May 2024 elections.And going beyond that, ask yourself this. We as a party came out in June 2024, not the night before the election, Alec, and said: we're changing our policies, and we want to do it openly and transparently so you can see our approach to coalitions and be well informed of it when you vote. Then we removed Cilliers Brink in October 2024 and replaced him with an ActionSA-led government under Dr Nasiphi Moya, also participated in by the ANC and EFF. And that becomes the success story of local government in these 2026 elections, to which voters responded, giving a party that had zero wards 27 wards, and 23% of the vote, up from seven. I would say voters are definitely more interested in whether that cat can catch mice than whether it's black or white.Alec Hogg (37:23) What about that barb that you are the Iago to Mashaba's Othello? Your enemies say that you whisper and Herman acts. When the two of you disagree, who actually wins?Michael Beaumont (37:37) When the two of us disagree, it's normally a very loud affair. People who say those kinds of things rarely offend me, because they try to create a narrative that this 66-year-old man is somehow a puppet to me, a 41-year-old privileged white South African who went to a private school, and so on: that this older man, who has accomplished more in his life than I could ever hope to, is somehow dancing to anyone else's tune. It's just so hugely offensive. Herman is his own man.I've worked with him for ten years this year, more closely than probably anyone else. I've got the utmost respect for him. We disagree on many things; we fight all the time; we actually think it's a good thing. One of the greatest qualities I find working with Herman is that when you have an argument, there's never any residue that sticks afterwards. You can call each other five minutes later on another matter and you're totally fine with one another.Herman's big thing is whether you're arguing out of mutual concern for the same thing or whether you have an ulterior agenda. After ten years of working together, we know each other well enough that we can argue and actually find solutions in the intersecting spaces between our different opinions. He's the leader of our party. We take leadership from him, and he's made many decisions that have guided this party in the right direction, and proven time and again that he is the right person to lead it. So I'm a huge fan of his, and I count myself very lucky for the last ten years I've had working with him.Alec Hogg (39:13) Is there a golden thread between those of you who left the DA and created and built ActionSA? You mentioned Nasiphi Moya, because she was with the DA as well; Herman, obviously; and yourself. And Athol Trollip, who I think is the leader of the official opposition, is that his true title now, because you guys are the biggest of all the opposition parties?Michael Beaumont (39:37) Unofficial. Unofficial.Michael Beaumont (39:43) No, I wish. Maybe we sometimes feel like it, and credit to Athol and his team for creating that impression. But to give you context, MK is the official opposition, with 60 seats in Parliament, and we have six.Alec Hogg (39:52) Of course.Michael Beaumont The fact that people can feel we are operating as the unofficial opposition is a great compliment to what six people have done. But another important lesson from the DA and my origins in that organisation is that in the early days of our democracy, they understood they needed to punch above their weight in Parliament and be effective in that environment.Michael Beaumont (40:13) Having someone like Athol, who was part of that group of people, is proving invaluable to a group of MPs who are very talented but don't have that experience. He's anchoring it down so that when we increase our parliamentary representation in the next election, which we look set to do based on this election, we're going to have some experience we can build around.But to answer your question, I think there is a golden thread, and there might be a few of them, so I don't want to simplify it. A lot of those people who were part of the DA believed deeply in the DA's project of diversification and becoming a party with broad appeal. These are people who wanted to see that party have grassroots appeal to ANC voters as well, and who became very disappointed when, in the leadership changes that followed the departure of Mmusi Maimane, the party appeared to abandon that project. Suddenly the stages being presented were all lily-white, the party was adopting postures that were offensive to South Africans across the board, and whatever it articulated in public, it rarely changed. That was disappointing for us, because I didn't get into politics to be in opposition all my life. You can't fix anything in opposition.I'd been in opposition many years when I went into Joburg in 2016. And in Joburg, we could do more in one day than you could do in a year in opposition. South Africa's problems aren't going to be fixed with press statements and rallies and clever oppositional things. They need good leadership from people in government who are going to do the right things. And the only way that's ever going to happen is if you win the votes that actually put you in government in the first place. If you take a look at this election result...Alec Hogg (41:50) Mm-hmm.Michael Beaumont (41:52) ...and I'm not trying to be unfair to the DA, but it is the example of the party from which we came: the DA went back by four percent in Johannesburg in this election from the 2016 election, when Herman Mashaba was the mayoral candidate. Herman got 38; Zille got 34. And that's after around R200 million, the number I hear being bandied around, got pumped into Joburg to try to win that number. You're never going to get the number increasing unless you can appeal to the majority of South Africans, who continue to have a trust deficit with the DA, regardless of how many "transformers" they buy during a campaign.Alec Hogg (42:25) Do you want to be a mayor, or a minister, or even a president?Michael Beaumont (42:32) No, I don't think a president or a mayor. I would like to be in Parliament someday. I turned down the opportunity in 2024, because when we only got six MPs elected, Herman and I made a choice: we should let people go who can be there full-time, and we can focus on the leadership of the party, which is definitely another full-time job.But in the 2029 term of office I'd like to find myself in Parliament. It's a space I'd like to go to and learn. But it looks like I'm going to be moving back into the City of Johannesburg's municipal buildings early next week, by the looks of it, and diving straight back into that. So hopefully one day soon. In the meantime, we've got to focus on the project of fixing Joburg, because that's going to be the big project.Alec Hogg (43:22) In five years' time, what does ActionSA look like if this round of deals works and you have a very significant position in being able to make those turnaround changes?Michael Beaumont (43:40) Ideally, we'd be talking about a situation where, in the municipalities we're leading, whether that's Laingsburg, Joburg, Tshwane or anywhere else in the country where we can negotiate leadership, we can point to real improvements on the ground: green flags you can plant in the ground and say, this is an ActionSA brand of government. If you're voting for ActionSA, you know it's going to be good government, like you know a bottle of Coca-Cola is going to taste the same wherever you open it around the world.That's what we want to get right from a governance point of view. We think we've got the right people, and we're busy working in negotiations to deliver the next set of Nasiphi Moyas in different municipalities. That's got to be goal number one, or horizon number one, if you want to use strategy language.In 2029 we have to have a really good showing. We've got to get a big footprint in Parliament, and we think we're well positioned to do so. We think life outside the GNU is much easier, from the point of view of demonstrating values and campaigning, than life inside it, where political parties are soon going to be explaining the highest unemployment rate in the history of our country and their involvement in it.With a strong footing there, I imagine we would want to take up seats in a national government at that point, provided that national government is negotiated on the basis of what they're going to do, and not just who's going to get which minister, deputy minister and German sedan that comes with these titles. Because all those parties were so enthusiastic about measuring their curtains in the Union Buildings that they forgot to actually agree on what they were going to deliver differently in that term of office. So if we can get that right, I suppose it'll be good to be involved at that level.But elections in South Africa are funny, because all of you in the media and the public are rolling your eyes and can't wait to get over this election and the hangover that comes with it...Michael Beaumont (45:30) ...but you're always two and a half years away from the next election cycle. As a party, we've got to start straight away from a strategy and planning point of view. We're already sitting down in January to begin that process, because the work's got to begin all over again.Alec Hogg (45:44) I think the media and the public just want change, especially in Gauteng, and from what we've spoken about today, it looks like you're on the same page. But I want to revert to something that completely astonished me; I hadn't seen this before: the way Julius Malema has attacked Herman. I know you talk about a thick skin, but my goodness, calling him a person without his own brain, very stupid, saying "I manage him", "I look after him", "I decide what he does". It's pretty offensive stuff. And yet you're looking to perhaps become a partner with that party and that man?Michael Beaumont (46:37) Alec, if we stopped working with every political party that said terrible things about us, we'd be sitting in the corner by ourselves, unable to serve the South African people. So you've got to have that thick skin. You've got to have a difference between elections and real life. I can tell you, when Herman and Julius see each other, they will shake each other's hands warmly, and there will not be any animosity between them.Alec Hogg (46:44) OK.Michael Beaumont (47:00) And the same approach would apply between us and the DA, or anyone else. You've got to understand that in politics people are going to say those kinds of things. I think it would be nice if voters didn't reward political parties that made that kind of messaging such a big part of how they campaign, and if you look at the outcome of these elections, perhaps you can say that's exactly what happened.But where I completely agree with you is that people want to see service delivery, and they want to see politicians who spend more time talking about residents, the issues they face and the solutions they need, rather than talking about each other. What's the old adage? People who talk about other people are the unintelligent ones; the people who talk about ideas are the intelligent ones. I'm butchering the exact expression, but you know what I mean. I think politicians who talk about other politicians we need to put in the rear-view mirror.Alec Hogg (47:48) But there is a thick... But there is a thick line with Helen Zille.Michael Beaumont (47:56) How do you mean?Alec Hogg (47:57) Well, that's a line. Helen Zille, for you guys, is a line, and she's not...Michael Beaumont (48:01) But it's not based on animosity, Alec. I went up to Helen Zille in the results centre, put my hand out and said, "Congratulations on a great campaign. Obviously tough words were traded, but I look forward to talking going forward." I didn't know that in her head she was saying, "Well, certainly not planning to talk at all."But that's their approach. They can take whatever approach they like. At the end of the day, we are willing to work with any political party, including the DA. Our issues with Helen are not about the tough things that get said about one another. It's about the fact that Helen collapses working coalition governments. And putting her in charge of the City of Johannesburg, which has experienced so many collapses in recent times, is something we can't do.I remember when Helen Zille was announced, way back when, as the mayoral candidate for Joburg, I penned an opinion piece that said exactly this: that this is a problem. You're choosing a candidate who does not have the right aptitude for coalitions. Perhaps there's a majority government somewhere where this person is the right person to govern, where their temperament suits majorities. But in a multiparty environment, where you can lose government on one seat, where you can fail to pass your budget by one vote, where you can be voted out by a single councillor in a motion of no confidence, the temperament of the person leading the coalition really matters, along with the ability to understand that the one-seat party in that context is as important as your hundred-seat party.Alec Hogg (49:25) Michael Beaumont, thank you for sharing your insights with us today. As I said at the beginning of this conversation, he's ActionSA's national chairperson and joined at the hip with Herman Mashaba. The two of them decided not to go to Parliament; they decided to do the hard work, and boy, has it paid off. I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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