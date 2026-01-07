Miningweb weekly: The case against the gold price (and why Orion surge is justified)
In the year’s first episode of our weekly engagement, Peter Major explains how, unlike oil or copper, which are driven by physical industrial use, the current gold price is being driven almost entirely by investors hoarding it. He refers to long-term gold price graphs to explain why those buying gold today are taking a huge risk of making substantial losses. There’s also a cameo on why the surge in Orion shares (which is in the BizNews Ricardo portfolio) is justified.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here:
Listen here: