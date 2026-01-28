Miningweb Weekly: Gold at $5,000 – Major on the boom, the missed moment and SA’s mining blind spot
Gold has smashed through $5,000, ETFs are fuelling momentum, and global capital is hunting for supply. Veteran mining analyst Peter Major explains why this rally feels different, why junior miners are lagging, and how South Africa is once again squandering a historic opportunity. A wide-ranging conversation with Alec Hogg on policy paralysis, mining capitalism and what could still turn the tide.
By BizNews Reporter