Miningweb Weekly: Gold crashes, China tightens its grip, and South Africa sleeps through the boom
As gold prices tumble and China cements its rare-earth dominance, veteran mining analyst Peter Major joins Alec Hogg to cut through the noise. In this hard-hitting episode, Major explains why gold’s fall could spark opportunity, how America and China’s minerals war is reshaping the world, and why South Africa’s leaders still don’t get it. From Orion’s quiet copper comeback to Kinetiko’s gas promise, Miningweb Weekly dives into the deals, the drama, and the danger of being left behind.
