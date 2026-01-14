Miningweb Weekly: Mining’s surge, gold’s pause and the stocks investors are chasing now
Interviews

Miningweb Weekly: Mining’s surge, gold’s pause and the stocks investors are chasing now

From copper overtaking gold to PGMs roaring back, Peter Major unpacks the forces driving mining’s global outperformance.
Published on

From copper overtaking gold to PGMs roaring back, Peter Major unpacks the forces driving mining’s global outperformance. Plus, why US money is hunting critical minerals, what investors should avoid, and why South Africa risks missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Loading content, please wait...
Peter Major
Stocks
PGM
Miningweb Weekly

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com