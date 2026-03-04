Miningweb Weekly: War, oil, and mining — How Middle East instability is redrawing the commodity map
In this episode of Mining Weekly, investment master Peter Major joins Alec Hogg to dissect a volatile resources landscape. Major argues that while geopolitical strikes rattle markets, gold’s strength stems from central bank demand rather than just conflict. He offers a "stock picker’s" perspective on the PGM recovery, copper’s overvaluation, and why he’s eyeing pullbacks in Afrimat and Orion Minerals while remaining cautious on a fully rerated Anglo American.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.