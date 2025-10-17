Unpacking Mkhwanazi’s motives: Dr Redpath follows the money, joins the dots

In a hard-hitting interview with Alec Hogg, legal scholar Dr Jean Redpath exposes the deep dysfunction inside South Africa's crime intelligence division, from secret Treasury-funded slush budgets to the political protection of unaccountable task teams. She argues that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's public heroism masks entrenched corruption and resistance to reform. Redpath links the crisis to post-state-capture patronage networks, KZN's violent political history, and the ongoing battle between constitutional democracy and authoritarian control, warning that the “cult” around powerful police figures poses real danger to South Africa's future.

