In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show Chris Steyn, political analyst Mzo Mpolase slams the conduct of political parties embroiled in the chaotic coalition negotiations following the LGEs: “It's almost as if they skipped the part of group work at school or group work at university or any sort of thing that is a group activity. They should be thinking 2029: what does it look like - not this contest of egos: I'll work if this one drops this one… And now let's go and telegraph all of this in front of the Press and then hope that this constituency gets the sympathies of this constituency. It's all so bizarre and so childish, actually.” Listen to Mpolase pick the losers and winners from these hostile talks. He warns that the DA might end up not being so indispensable anymore in the GNU. Meanwhile he likens President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 300-strong AI jaunt to America as “akin to Bring a Child to Work Day; you just look at all these nice things: this is what we use this thing for. None of these lessons are gonna be taken back to the South African environment. There was a time when they were talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And the biggest revolution was Stella Ndabeni having an embroidered thing of 4IR when she went to Parliament.”.Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:00.962)Welcome to the Sunday Show, the NdB Sunday Show, with me Chris Steyn and political analyst Mzo Mpolase. Welcome back.Mzo (00:10.449)Hello Chris, thank you for having me again.Chris Steyn (00:13.314)At the top of the agenda, we cannot ignore it, is the coalition drama. You have the floor. There's so much to say.Mzo (00:25.213)Well, so now we've learned of the actual substance of the negotiations. They actually all had to come to the Press and actually tell us the intricate details of what they offered each other. And to me, I look at this as, jeez, it's much ado about nothing. You know, here's an opportunity for all these parties, particularly the DA, that, OK, you have an opportunity to govern now. And then they are just stuck on intricate ego stuff and also an arithmetic of, we won or we were the leading party, so therefore we should get the lion's share of everything. I don't know.You know, it's almost as if they skipped the part of group work at school or group work at university or any sort of thing that is a group activity. Indeed, this is...the picture or the electoral map and picture, but now you have to come together because in that 51 % you need to co-govern and it cannot be bean-counting as you supposedly co-govern. So I don't know how they're working this out or what they think or why they think this should be what's informing the strategy. Indeed, they do need Action SA. And for me, it's a question of...the bigger picture. In that the metros are important, of course. The fate of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg matter. However...they are the other municipalities. For Lesedi, for example, they could co-govern there too. Rand West, they could co-govern Mogale City or something like this. So this should also be part of that equation of the entirety of Gauteng, rather than being fixated on who gets the mayor position in this Metro and all of this sort of stuff. It's that you come together, we have...Mzo (02:26.163)…an initiative here and an opportunity to co-govern. So this is how this co-governance picture works out throughout the rest of the province. This is how it cascades from the metros to the smaller municipalities. And that should be the vision. They should be thinking, 2029, what does it look like not this contest of egos, you know. I'll work if this one drops this one and it's very bizarre. And then now let's go and telegraph all of this in front of the Press and then hope that this constituency gets the sympathies of this constituency. It's all so bizarre and so childish, actually.Chris Steyn (03:04.387)Which politician do you think looks the worst at the moment?Mzo (03:11.665)You know, they both have their fair share, I think. In that, you know, I know Herman Mashaba says, because of this history, I'll extricate myself from this situation and equally so should Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink. However, you can't really, I think, micromanage another party in that fashion. However, I think the DA is the biggest loser out of this because indeed, they got the lead of the vote. However, they are really immature about it. And they are immature in the style in which they're going about it. You cannot bully someone into a coalition with you because that coalition won't work. And we've got a history of it not working because of this type of arrangement. So maybe within the DA itself, they need to...understand just because you're the leading party that didn't get the majority vote. It doesn't mean that you can bully everyone…I think of coalition politics is this that yes, you need this other party to get to the arithmetic of 51 percent, but now is an opportunity to co-govern you know and therefore you cannot be bean counting and letting this 30 something percent cascade into every decision. It won't workBecause you will have, as I've said to you Chris before, that this one is responsible for this portfolio, the siloing of a supposedly coalition arrangement. It is a marriage. And imagine a marriage where it says, I signed up that I'll wash the dishes, I'll do this, I'll baby this, who drops this one off at school? It's all so bizarre.You have to work together because the goal is to keep this coalition arrangement and ultimately do what you're supposed to do and deliver for the South African public and not…Mzo (05:13.331)…do an accounting, cost accounting of every decision. As the leading party, it should translate in this way. And this is why the moonshot pact and all of these other things have failed, because you're always reminding other parties that you're supposedly in a coalition with that, hey, you only brought 2 % here, OK? I brought 33 % or whatever else. That won't work in a coalition arrangement. It is for the lesser party that you come together, 51 % it is, but then work out how it would be, the five government positions for this one, this one, Deputy Mayor, and all of that stuff. Once that is done, let us co-govern now. Now is the opportunity to govern and not for us to revisit the nature of our agreement because nothing will ever get done. If anything, then now you're given an opportunity for that Kingmaker party or that… to go look elsewhere and collapse the government.Chris Steyn (06:11.938)You must be speaking to many voters. What are they telling you?Mzo (06:17.095)Well, the sense that I'm getting is one of frustration because I think anyone who voted for whichever party, even the ANC, there's a sense that Joburg is failing. It has not been performing for a while. All that is left is sloganeering, world-class African city, whatever that means.At the end of the day, people went to the voting booth to vote for some change. They want some form of change. They don't want the status quo. So now parties are saying, you know, we'll get this MMC now, we'll get all of this. This is all semantics. Ultimately, the voter wants the situation to change. The voter wants services delivered to them. They pay rates. Even those who don't pay rates. Everyone pays taxes in some form in this country. And the expectation, the bare minimum, is that parties should get into governance and govern and actually do the day-to-day governing that is required. That streets must be clean, that garbage must be collected, that rates must reflect in the city, in whatever locality one is in. And especially given that the true metric of South Africa's…is at local government level. And irony is our biggest investment that we'll make in this lifetime is a house, is property in some form, and that is at the local government level. So these are, this is a level of government, a sphere of government that is supposed to take care of possibly our biggest investment in our lives. And these people are messing around about who will get this position, who will get what. Protect our investments. The biggest investor in South Africa is a domestic investor. The person that says, my kids will go to the school. I'll buy this property here. I'll stay in this area. Now, to live in that area.Chris Steyn (08:24.44)I think there were high hopes that if Miss Zille became mayor in Johannesburg that the exodus to the Western Cape would be halted. What do you think is going to happen now?Mzo (08:37.649)Well, you know, this whole semi-gration exodus and all of this stuff. I wrote before that the irony of all of that is that the situation that one left from quickly gets replicated wherever they get or supplanted wherever they get because now it's not only of the same deterioration that you see in the rest of the country, albeit not at the same accelerating pace as you have in Johannesburg, but it's largely the same thing. You are escaping, say for example, if you leave from Johannesburg to Cape Town, you're only escaping to get a slightly better version of the deterioration because our deterioration is national, it's provincial, it is local.And those who immigrate, some of them actually find themselves going back because. I live in the Helderberg, which is part of the city of Cape Town. And anyone who moves here, I moved from Joburg myself, will tell you that try to find schools. Look at how the property situation is like. So in moving here, we've actually created a bigger problem for locals here. The infrastructure cannot cope. And then in doing so, you replicate the same problems that one left from.I know, you know, in terms of the media, this is a very clear picture. People are migrating to the Western Cape, to the wider Cape Town, and now this would stop the halt….It's not really a plausible thing. Indeed, there are patterns of people moving to the Western Cape. And in terms of whether it stops or doesn't stop, you know, it...Mzo (10:29.489)I always think of people who live in Joburg for some reason, whether it be at business, whether it be at whatever, and that they would rather have Johannesburg work, regardless of whether it's …or … leading all of this. And it also is not fait accompli that...a DA Mayor would be equal to a better city. Sadly, in Pretoria, we did experience successive DA Mayors , and the situation was terrible. It's not saying that it's any better in Pretoria right now, but it is part of this ongoing deterioration that we experience in our country. So...it cannot be this easily put picture that sometimes we always view in the media that, you know, this candidate will come to Johannesburg and maybe it will be a better version and rival Cape Town as informed. Cape Town has its own history. Cape Town has its own economy and its place in the world. And you cannot necessarily replicate that in Johannesburg. And whatever success is cannot maybe be that transferable. So...it is a unique situation, but ultimately what is required is just for people to do what they were voted to do. Get a competent team. No one cares. Half of these councillors, we don't even know. All that we know is that they belong to some party.Get competent people in these MMC roles, these mayor, deputy mayor roles and perform. This is all that is required. Whether that person voted for the DA, ANC, Action SA, EFF, they want a functional municipality of which we've not seen particularly in relation to these Gauteng metros in a while.Chris Steyn (12:20.888)Which party do you think is losing support now because of the hostility of these negotiations? And which party is gaining?Mzo (12:30.759)Well, I think it's actually very interesting in that...for me, Action SA has actually now had an opportunity to actually define itself away from the DA. So is that a net positive or not? I don't know, but...especially with these offshoot parties or breakaway parties as it were because you know Herman Mashaba, Beaumont, Michael Beaumont and all of them were DA oaks before now at Action SA. So it's always been a sense that maybe Action SA is DA light or maybe Action SA is Herman Mashaba's project.But actually, this whole tiff that has emerged from this has actually allowed Action SA to come out and define itself away from the DA. So maybe that's a positive for them going into 2029, that way people say, so there actually is a difference between the DA and Action SA. So maybe that's a positive for them. As it has to do with the DA, it's unfortunate for them because...they have an opportunity, they still have, I mean, they can still talk to people…who knows. In that, as I say, it's co-governing. So it would ultimately be a DA mayor in Ekurhuleni. It would have been a DA mayor in Johannesburg. And if they were able to move the needle positively, it would be, quote unquote, a DA success.Mzo (14:05.509)…and therefore, they would fare better come 2029. So to me, it looks as if they're missing out on that opportunity to do that simply because they want a lion's share of the entire agreement. So in many ways, it messes the whole arrangement up. For them, at least.Chris Steyn (14:32.888)And do you think it makes them more vulnerable now in the Government of National Unity as well?Mzo (14:40.115)I think so. I think so because they're never going to leave the Government of National Unity. One, you know, they've had so many red lines that the ANC has long crossed those red lines.Chris Steyn (14:54.252)Red Sea. It's become a Red Sea.Mzo (14:56.581)Yeah, that's basically that. It's like, you know, what's the next goalpost? You know, they'll push it. So they will never leave the Government of National Unity, as they call it, or coalition arrangement. However, they will find themselves in a situation where, especially the ANC…the right act for them was not to enter into coalition arrangements with these MKPs and EFFs and what have you… it was almost taboo to do that. How will the markets react to this Marxist-Leninist arrangement that will come up here, liberation, whatever? Actually, now, if they can, let's say the ANC, for example, get into arrangements with these EFF and these MKPs, then it's almost like, okay, it actually can be done at the national level too. And therefore making the DA not as indispensable as was seen before. It was a case with the coalition government at the national level that, well, you can only really work with the DA. I mean, you can bring all the others and call it a Government of National Unity or what have you. But right now, it's sort of like, it's possible. Especially when one sees, I say, not ill-spirited, but...this winner takes all zero sum setup that the DA approaches these coalition arrangements. And then one thinks, well, if the ANC said you were a last choice for us, are they now thinking what might look like at the national level? Indeed, as I say, calculus is much more different. It is of markets, it is of perception, it is of investments and all of these things that sometimes can be galvanized against…Mzo (16:59.891)….non-desirable arrangements at the national level. But nonetheless, that thought may have just entered the ANC's mind and then maybe the DA is not as indispensable as maybe they thought they were at the national level.Chris Steyn (17:14.498)Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveniently been away with a whole tribe of cabinet ministers.Mzo (17:23.347)A whole tribe indeed, what, 300? And all these people needing hotels, flights, and these are not just ordinary flights, you know, these are business class flights, these are executive flights, executive arrangements, five-star hotels, the whole works, and the pre-work that would have been needed to be done for this. And all of this to meet no names, middle tier management, if at all, supposedly these companies and bringing people…We don't even have an AI task force. Who are you bringing? We don't even have our own, I'll say, AI captains of industry. It's just a whole bunch of government ministers who...If you ask them right now, what's a language learning model, they wouldn't know. Some of them, I would think. And then now you expect them to talk to people who are supposedly at the forefront of AI innovation and all of these sorts of things to bring to a country that...Forget AI, how about stable electricity, about stable water? You know the basics…You recall there was a time when they were talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And the biggest revolution was Stella Ndabeni having an embroidered thing of 4IR when she went to Parliament. This was her contribution to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or whatever they call it. So it is...part of that, I don't know, would say this ANC-influenced thing where they talk about plans, talks about talks, plans about plans, and nothing will ever materialise. If anything, they just got a tax-funded holiday to the US…Mzo (19:14.821)…you know, akin to how you bring a child to work day, you know, just, you're not, look at all these nice things, this is what we use this thing for. None of these lessons are gonna be taken back to the South African environment. There's not gonna be any, at best, maybe data centres. I don't know where we're gonna get water for these data centres or electricity or whatever else.But I guess it makes them feel good and Ramaphosa leading all of that. I guess it makes him feel good. And especially given that, you know, if this is maybe related to US politics or what…I don't know how in advance they actually organised all of this, it would be maybe a sense of gloating that, you said we persona non grata, some of us to this America of yours. Look at us going the whole length and breadth of the country and doing all of these things, despite you not meeting us.No one from the administration really met these people and certainly not any of the CEOs at Google or Nvidia or wherever meeting these people and supposedly they are open AI or whatever. No one met these people but they're going on this big budget, supposedly very important thing in the US which any taxpayer looks at and says this is just a waste of funds.Chris Steyn (20:32.556)I wonder well, I hope that some parliamentary questions will be asked about the cost of this trip. And then we looked at Helen Zille spending two hundred million on her campaign. I see Herman said that they spent one hundred and eighty thousand rand a month only from February this year. But the voter looks at a two hundred million rand election campaign with a sore heart.Mzo (21:00.051)Indeed, and especially in politics, I always return to this wonderful work by Susan Strange, where she says… who benefits or who stands to benefit. So every political decision must always be understood in this way. Who is pumping this amount of money in the DA and to what end?Indeed, I know some of the individuals who do donate. There's nothing nefarious about donating. You know, in your political participation, you can either donate your time, become a candidate, you can vote, or you can donate your money in lieu of your time. So this is a perfectly normal democratic right. However, when it becomes all of these multi-sum figures...that go into these parties and noting that they're opposition and then you say, okay, what is it that the donor is thinking of? It cannot be just about the...stability of democracy per se, you know, that you need to fund these Actions SAs and DAs and all of this stuff that a strong opposition means that the government is held to account. That has its role. But then when it becomes that the DA is getting the lion's share of all of this, then one has to ask, is this some quid pro quo setup that might happen in future? I'm not casting aspersions, but these questions need to be asked because if the machinery of running a party requires funds and you see that the DA or any party for that matter is getting a lion;s share of these funds and the same questions could be said for example for Rise Mzansi given their woeful performance; they had quite a lot of donor interest.So ultimately you look at this and this is a Local Government Election what the result was ultimatelyMzo (22:53.421)is not even the DA's peak. As I said before, 2016 was their peak compared to now. And yet you can see the frenzy by which funders and donors are supporting this party. And the amount of spending, and then I'm sitting there, it's like 200 million on billboards, on campaigns and all of this stuff. Put more transformers, build roads, use that. Maybe that would actually get you closer to the voters' hearts in that they know that from this campaign they benefited a road at the very least, or a transformer, or a new, I don't know, water treatment plant or something like that, of which all of this is needed. But whenever money is involved in politics, you always have to say, what is it, what does that donor meeting look like? What are you telling your donor? And if your donor is so keen to pump in so much money, then okay, so will we have a quid pro quo situation later on? Or why you? Why are you the horse that's being backed above everyone else? And to what end?Chris Steyn (24:06.006)Yes, how much influence the donor has on the negotiations as well?Mzo (24:12.101)Indeed, because again, it goes back, what were you saying to the donor? And then you will actually find that some of these coalitions are maybe taboo because they're taboo for the donor. This is the other thing, because in terms of, as I said, in terms of voter interest, you don't know any of these people who are at council level. All that you know is that this is a DA candidate. This is a, you don't actually know how they will govern.Mzo (24:42.205)But somehow you find that, no, no, no, no, this is not workable. It's forbidden. We'll never work with this entity and all of this stuff. But I thought the...overriding concern is one of having a functional government, even if you have to negotiate and horse trade with someone who's sitting at 2%, if it helps you reach the goal of transforming a failing Johannesburg or failing Ekurhuleni into a proper, well-run metro municipality.Chris Steyn (25:12.856)Any other political developments in recent days that you would like to comment on, Ms. Mzo (25:19.047)Well, it's related to this. The,,Rand. And whenever you see it being part of discussions, political discussions, I always laugh to myself. It's like the South African picture, the economy, bond markets, all of these sorts of things, somehow when it comes to the mainstream press can be concretised into one issue. So supposedly, according to News 24, the Rand was responding to local government issues. And then anyone who was a business journalist or follows the length and breadth of what's happening in our economies. Like really? What about the US situation? What about developing markets? What about the market situation overall? But no, no, no, no. Forget everything else. It had to do with this local municipality negotiation that our whole economy, you know, can be understood on the basis of who will be the main equities. Come on.So it's always so funny when all of the attention is galvanised around this supposed strengthening and weakening of the and as if it has to do with, you know, the urban flow of daily politics. This is bizarre.Chris Steyn (26:44.718)Also the same with all these investors ready to pour tens of millions into Johannesburg if Zille became mayor, but they're not gonna pour that in if somebody else became mayor. So do they not care about the city?Mzo (26:59.345)Yeah, and this is the thing. It's this investment ruse. Ramaphosa does it well. Supposedly there's an investment conference gathering that has brought all of these people. But these people are going to invest anyway. You are just sitting together in one place at the Sandton Convention Centre and saying, you know, I pledge to invest a billion. I was going to invest that anyway. Netflix was going to invest. That mining company was going to invest or whomever was going to invest. But no, no, no. As Ramaphosa, I own this as if it were my creation. Meanwhile people are making their own business decisions daily. So it's the same kind of rules that were used that supposedly will unlock all this investor's setup. Well okay where are these trillion, rand trillion dollar investments in Cape Town which you govern on your own. So sometimes we have to watch the talking points of parties so that they don't become news items because that's the role of a political party that we want to take over the news cycle and let the talking points become the media coverage points. And again, the main investor, as I said, Chris, is that the main investment that many people would do, whether in Cape Town or anything, is our own property. And then you're thinking, well, the property owners are the biggest investors. Do it for them, not some fictitious, unknown, unclear international investors. If Johannesburg does get better, if Johannesburg makes it in the list of, best visited countries or cities or it's the best place to go, fine. But it must first work for the person who pays the rates in the city, the person who lives in the city, the person who drives on those roads, the person who drinks that water.Mzo (28:57.209)That is the main investor. Forget all these fictitious investments or investor confidence. That has its role in the bigger markets, but especially at local government level, the greatest investment that I want to protect is my own property, where I live, whose water I drink, whose streets I drive on. This is a very bizarre situation that we find ourselves in that even now at the local government level, all of this is being weaponized, this investor talk as if it has to do with local government. We want roads, bridges, rates and all of these things to matter for the people who live in these localities. That is the only arithmetic one should think of. Perform. Deliver the services that are owed to the residents and ratepayers of that city or town or locality.Chris Steyn (29:49.326)Indeed. Thank you. That was political commentator Mzo Mpolasei on the NdB Sunday Show with me, Chris Steyn. Thank you so much.Mzo (29:59.592)Thank you for having me, Chris..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.