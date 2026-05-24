Pandor’s home invasion; Gayton, CR in GNU “held up by toothpicks”; Papa Penny ditches Zuma; murder in Kruger…| NdB Sunday Show
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In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show, hosted by Chris Steyn, Lauren Evanthia, the founder of the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM), analyses Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie’s unwavering support for President Cyril Ramaphosa in a GNU that “it is really held up by toothpicks at this moment…in a last ditch effort to try hold some semblance of normality so our economy doesn't completely crumbles”; former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s performance in Parliament; why his party is at “a little bit at a crisis point” and have “reached the maximum capacity of support”; continuing chaos at former President Jacob Zuma’s MKP with MP Papa Penny off to Floyd Shivambu’s new party; and the apparent support among blacks on social media for FF Plus Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald. Questioning the accuracy of the latest crime statistics, Evanthia also comments on the armed invasion this weekend at the home of former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. “I think when things like this happen to people in power, are they going to wake up and actually do something? History says no...” Meanwhile, she warns that the murder of two tourists in the Kruger National Park - the first in its history - is bound to be a huge blow to much needed tourism.
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