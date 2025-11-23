NdB Sunday Show - Andy Mashaile: “Hurricane” Mkhwanazi: heralding a new era of law and order in SA

In the latest edition of the NDB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn is joined by Security Strategist and retired Interpol Ambassador Andy Mashaile. He reveals how General Nhlanhla “Hurricane” Mkhwanazi had warned politicians in a speech at a Parliamentary dinner in 2011 already that he was coming for the corrupt. “And when I look back at what he meant on that day in Parliament, the Minister of Police was Nathi Mthethwa. I am sure also when they look back, they realise that he really meant what he was saying. Him having taken on the Minister didn't start on the 6th of July…He did warn politicians that when you do wrong things, I will come after you because I am a police officer.” Mashaile can still recall the shocked silence that followed. “Now referring to the politicians, the clinking sound (of knives and forks on plates) died instantly.” Mashaile does an in-depth performance appraisal on General Mkhwanazi, and lists all the objectives that the General has achieved since his Press Conference. Mashaile outlines the reasons why he would like to see General Mkhwanazi as National Police Commissioner. “I will tell the President… This is the man that the country needs. This is the man who has what it takes.” He predicts that should the general be appointed to the top job, there would be an exodus of corrupt cops. “…people are going to sweat or people are going to take earlier retirement packages”. Mashaile also comments on the conduct of the various role players in the police and political capture saga, including that of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.