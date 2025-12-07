The NdB Sunday Show: Dr Michael Louis - Witness D assassinated amid plot to oust Cyril…
In the latest edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn hosts Dr. Michael Louis, the Chairman of the Independent Candidates Association and close friend of the late Neil De Beer. They talk about the shock assassination of Witness D, Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, who had delivered such damning evidence at the Madlanga Commission - and who was also on a mission to expose State officials involved in illegal mining; the plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, the presidential prospects of his deputy Paul Mashatile; the possibility of an outsider as future president; Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s leadership woes; the state of the Government of National Unity (GNU); US-SA relations after the G20, and the battle for electoral reform. Dr Louis also shares what he believes the late Neil de Beer would have had to say about another brutal week in South African life.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here