The NdB Sunday Show: Juanita Du Preez - A tale of 9 Ministers, 9 Commissioners & 30 years of cumulative decay
In the latest edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn speaks to Action Society’s Juanita du Preez about policing in South Africa since 1994. She rates the ministers and commissioners from good to terrible over three decades tainted by corruption, boards of inquiry, political purges, faction battles, cover-ups and policing policies that changed with every factional fight. “We can just summarise it as 30 years of cumulative decay. Crime intelligence was gutted by corruption, SAPS was militarised instead of professionalised, stations across South Africa became hollowed out, DNA forensics collapsed repeatedly…Political interference became normal and then they lost the public trust.” Du Preez also comments on the testimony of tenderpreneur Cat Matlala - particularly his allegations of corruption involving former Minister Bheki Cele, as well as the kidnapping of Ad Hoc Committee member MP Vushi Shongwe who was robbed of all his devices. Du Preez relates her court experience of the judge who has been arrested for corruption. And she gives her take on the latest crime statistics that show that 63 South Africans are murdered every day.
