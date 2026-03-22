The NdB Sunday Show — Jonathan Deal: Mkhwanazi, Masemola, The Big 5 - and the silence of the GNU…
Now that Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee into police and political capture has concluded its hearings, Safe Citizen Founder Jonathan Deal tells Chris Steyn why South Africans should pay close attention to the final testimonies of Generals Fannie Masemola and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. “When specialised units are allegedly dismantled under questionable circumstances, when 121 dockets can be controversially moved, when sworn testimony speaks of interference, weak vetting, procurement irregularities, and possible infiltration of the criminal justice system, the man in the streets understands exactly what this means. Extortion, assassinations, failed cases, fear, and criminals acting as if they were untouchable.” Deal slams the leadership of the Government of National Unity (GNU) for being “largely silent on the shocking things that are emerging in public”. He talks about the feared Big 5, and expresses the fear that despite the public exposure of crooked cops and criminal cartels, organised crime bosses will continue to try and capture politicians and top police officials. “I think that they might be a little bit more cautious, but it is after all, if one is in the criminal syndicates in South Africa, it is the only thing that you do. It's your source of income and the vested interests there are enormous.”
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