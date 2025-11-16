The NdB Sunday Show: Jonathan Deal - How law and order has been auctioned off

In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Safe Citizen Founder Jonathan Deal talks to Chris Steyn about police- and political capture by cartels, corruption, cadre deployment - martyred whistleblowers. He warns that the country’s is on a knife's edge - and that public revolt over the rot is “a distinct possibility if it is not brought under control and if steps are not taken at high level in public by the Government of National Unity to get control of these issues and actually start holding the people that are complicit in all of this to account…We saw how quickly an Arab Spring arose up on the back of social media and how quickly the public, once they have decided to go ahead with it, dealt with the leaders that had for decades and years disadvantaged them and treated them badly.” Deal adds that South Africa has crossed a “grim threshold” to become a country “where corruption is no longer a crime that happens inside the State, but it appears to have become the very business model of the State itself”. He says he has watched “step-by step the devolution of this country at an increasingly rapid pace and literally seen how law and order are being auctioned off and how the safety of entire communities is becoming collateral damage for a self-sustaining feeding frenzy.” Deals goes on to reveal plans for the launch of a national campaign next week to stop proposed legislative moves that could result in the disarmament of millions of legal firearm owners.