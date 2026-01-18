The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - SA: Iran & China, the DA “Dumpster Fire” & the next coalition government
In his latest appearance on the NdB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn, US Intelligence Analyst Retired Colonel Chris Wyatt covers a wide range of international and national issues: South Africa’s “massive own goal” joint military exercise with Iran; a South African Flight Academy’s alleged support of the Chinese military with NATO expertise; the steps he would take as South Africa’s President, the prospect of targeted sanctions on some political leaders; what constellation of parties would likely be in the next government as the African National Congress (ANC) continues to lose support; the “Dumpster Fire” Democratic Alliance and it leader John Steenhuisen; the myths surrounding the Refugee Programme; US President Donald Trump’s Greenland agenda; and how he is likely to shock the world next.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here
Watch here
Listen here