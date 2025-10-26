NdB Sunday Show: Rory Steyn “Radical courage” & “more Mkhwanazis” can root out cop rot
On this edition of the NdB Sunday Show Rory Steyn, the former Chief of Security for the late President Nelson Mandela, calls for special legislation that denies any police officer a political affiliation. Steyn is speaking in the wake of another week of increasingly jaw-dropping evidence heard at the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Steyn outlines why the political ambitions of former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya have been dashed. “I'm not sure I have the words to express the revulsion that I feel towards the leadership of the police, certain of…we need more Mkhwanazis”. He hails “brave witnesses, A, B, and C, investigating this, who are strong and courageous enough and have sufficient integrity to say, not on our watch”. He also gives his take on the Nine Lives of “Cat” Matlala and other players in the triad of cartel bosses, crooked cops, and captured politicians. Meanwhile, Steyn calls for NPA resources to be bolstered to ensure consequences for those implicated. “Put it in the hands of the private sector. There's enough legal expertise out there. Put it in the hands, even possibly of private investigators…”
