The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret.) Col Tollie Vreugdenburg - Cop who foiled SA’s “9/11 x 4” hails the courage of Mkhwanazi & Masemola

On today’s NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn speaks to the only police officer ever awarded the Silver Star for bravery twice. Colonel Tollie Vreugenburg, formerly of the Hawks, where he worked on Crimes Against the State and commanded Anti-Terrorism investigations, comes out strongly in support of generals Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Fannie Masemola. “Both of them are persons of high integrity and what they say and what they said in the commission as well as in front of Parliament is not new to me. I've experienced it myself…especially the latter parts of my career. And I take my hat off for them to come forward and come to the open. They are the only two currently that have enough courage to do that.” The Colonel reveals how, in 2015, political interference prevented him from arresting President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan. He shares his personal experience of the “hostile takeover” of the DPCI by a crony of former President Jacob Zuma. Meanwhile, amid fears for the life of General Mkhwanazi,” he warns: “…well, the guy that wants to take him out, good luck to you. That is a…highly highly trained combatant…he is…very capable of protecting himself.” The Colonel also talks about the raids on the homes of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew from a previous marriage. As for the African National Congress (ANC) trying to distance itself from Brian Mogotsi, one of the central characters in the saga, he says: “It's much too late. There will be a big footprint leading back for many years between the party as well as the individual.”