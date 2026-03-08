The NdB Sunday Show — (Ret.)Col Chris Wyatt: How Trump is taking the ANC's allies off the chess board...

In the latest NdB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt describes how the African National Congress' “friends are disappearing”. He says US President Donald Trump is “playing 3D Chess while everyone else is playing Checkers. Trump has a long-term strategy here… the rogue states… the friends of the African National Congress have been taken off the chessboard one piece at a time. Nicolas Maduro wanted for criminal acts and for supporting terrorism and drug trafficking was extradited back to the United States. That regime has been hobbled. Cuba is being strangled. They no longer have any ability to influence things. Now it's Iran. So that's three of the ANC's friends. That really just leaves Russia, China and Brazil still on the map. Brazil will be dealt with eventually. The leader of that country is a convicted felon. He will eventually be dealt with by his own people. In the meantime, they're no threat to anyone. Russia is engaged in a war it cannot win because it's a foolish approach. China is doing nothing...” Col Wyatt adds that the three Iranian ships that participated in South Africa's BRICS exercise recently “are now at the bottom of the Arabian Gulf”. In his update on the raging war, Col Wyatt says: “I'm not sure we have an end state here. It seems like unconditional surrender and regime change are what it's going to be.”