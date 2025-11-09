The NdB Sunday Show: Prof. Theo Venter - Cat’s Metro Capture, Gigaba’s fall, Trump’s G20 boycott - and the GNU’s unity breakthrough…
In the latest edition of the NDB Sunday Show, Political Analyst Professor Theo Venter, tells Chris Steyn that evidence emerging at the Madlanga Commission shows how crime networks were not only working towards the Tembisa Hospital, and were not only influencing the police at certain levels, but they had also captured local government. “They totally captured the...Metro government of Ekurhuleni in the sense that they were able to drive their own cars with Blue Lights and things like that.” He further comments on the allegedly staged assassination attempt on former African National Congress election fixer Brian Mogotsi, as well as the “kidnapping” of an IDAC chief investigator who was “robbed” of his devices. Venter tracks the fall of former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba from Presidential hopeful to NPA accused. He hails the progress finally being made by the Government of National Unity after it emerged from a two-day retreat with a message of unity from the 10 parties - and gives the backstory to the rift in the KZN Provincial Government of Unity. Venter also comments on US President Donald Trump’s announcement that America is boycotting the G20 summit in South Africa.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here