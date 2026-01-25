The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - Malema, Motsepe, Motshekga - and no seat for SA on Trump’s Peace Board…
In the latest edition of the NdB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn and US Intelligence Analyst retired Colonel Chris Wyatt, he says he suspects that there is a sealed warrant in the United States for the arrest of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema over calling for the killing of US President Donald Trump a year ago. Wyatt was reacting to Malema’s latest utterance in which he labelled Trump a devil and a fool for his controversial actions against various countries. Wyatt gives his take on possible future leaders of both the African National Congress (ANC) (including Patrice Motsepe) and the Democratic Alliance (DA). He lists the reasons Trump didn’t invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to his Peace Board at Davos. He also slams South Africa's failure to support that vote for a special session by the United Nations Human Rights Council over deteriorating human rights conditions in Iran. He expresses outrage over the promotion of Brig Genl Solly Lechoenyo - accused of murdering Hawks Investigator Lt Col Frans Mathipa - to head Special Forces, and charges that Defence Minister Angie Motshekga is “destroying what's left” of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF).
