The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret.) Col. Chris Wyatt - “Pinnochio” Ramaphosa, “Prince” Andrew’s Epstein fall, Bozell’s SA mission, 10% tarrifs and war talk
In the latest NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn gets comment from US Intelligence Analyst retired Colonel Chris Wyatt on the litany of international companies exiting South Africa or scaling down their operations; the collapse of Tongaat Hullet; the agenda of the new US ambassador Brent Bozell III; President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the SONA debate; President Donald Trump’s 10% response to SCOTUS striking down his reciprocal tariffs; the United States being ready strike Iran at “a moment's notice”; the meeting of Trump's Peace Board; and powerful people across the world being toppled because of their links to Epstein, the latest casualty being former Prince Andrew of the UK.
