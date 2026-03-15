The NdB Sunday Show: Helen Zille - Debating the shadow of Kenny Kunene

For today’s NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn invited the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille and the Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene to debate. Only Zille made the show. She outlined her five commitments over five years should she be elected Joburg’s next Mayor. She also responded to previously reported attacks on her by Kunene, including that she is out of touch with Johannesburg's challenges; that she is a reject of Cape Town, and that she should stay at home and look after her great grandchildren, by saying: “Well, I'm sure I have got a lot more energy than Kenny Kunene because I've been all over Joburg all the time and I never see him… I only see him in the nightlife, in the nightclubs, in all the Instagram posts with the Slay Queens as they call them…He's got a busy life. He's got a busy night life. He's got a busy time running around between his different underworld connections and trying to get people not to contradict his statements. That's a busy life. I have a life focused...on meeting the people of Joburg, listening to the people of Joburg, listening to their solutions for the problems for Joburg and getting a plan together to fix Joburg. So I have a busy life doing that.” Zille also comments on the reasons behind PA Leader Gayton McKenzie’s relentless support for President Cyril Ramaphosa.