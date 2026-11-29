In the latest NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn and Political Analyst Mzo Mpolase talk about the high drama of the second post-LGE week in which the DA’s Helen Zille lost the Joburg Mayoral race to Action SA's Herman Mashaba, and was interdicted from defaming the EFF's Julius Malema; former President Jacob Zuma’s MKP gaining mayors in the five most populous municipalities in KZN; President Cyril Ramaphosa staving off impeachment, his party ending up in key positions in the Metros, and his rebuke to former President Thabo Mbeki for raising the ANC’s loss of support at the funeral of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s funeral. Listing the biggest lessons learned since the LGE’s, Mpolase describes the “new order in terms of how we do politics”. He says that means that the rules of engagement have changed. “So we may need to change our attitudes, our approaches and strategies, not only how we campaign, but also how we govern and also how we negotiate how we're going to govern…. Take these lessons and incorporate them moving forward because this picture you're seeing now in 2026 will repeat itself in 2029 and moving forward…”.Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:00.789)Welcome to the NdB Sunday Show with me, Chris Steyn and Mzo Mpolase, political commentator. Welcome back.Mzo (00:08.504)Thank you for having me again, Chris.Chris Steyn (00:10.721)The Democratic Alliance and Ms. Helen Zille had a dreadful week. Not only did she lose in the council chamber to Action SA's Herman Mashaba, but she lost in the courtroom to the EFF's Julius Malema.Mzo (00:26.83)Yeah, very eventful, very eventful for her. And I think also some people got to know her by her actual name for the first time. So that was interesting to see play out. But ultimately, I think this has been a week filled with lessons for Helen Zille. And I would imagine the party establishment of the DA in that to win votes, to campaign is one thing, and to negotiate in this period of coalitions is another. And if those things are not in sync, it may see you in the opposition benches. So ultimately, if the promise to the voter was we want to be in power, we're going to do X, it's not to say you do everything possible to it by which to attain that power, but it needs you to be a bit more realistic, a bit more cordial and a bit more intent on working with others in order to achieve your goals. And it cannot be the zero sum situation because this is where you effectively end up in the opposition benches where it was basically up to you to lose and you actually lost where you could have won and get the whole of Tshwane even, Ekurhulen, Johannesburg to play your tune but now you are basically iced out and you'll have to possibly watch in the next five years. Although I say this, it's coalition, it could be next week but it's a very sobering and humbling lesson for Helen Zille…Mzo (02:13.453)…and the Democratic Alliance, that this is a new order in terms of how we do politics. This assumption that maybe the DA had and that Helen Zille had that the pendulum would effectively swing from one party dominant ANC to a one party dominant DA, that expectation is not what is happening right now. There is this middle that we find ourselves in, and this middle is one of coalitions, and this middle is one of working with each other and other parties whom you may not like. So on so many fronts, it has been a week of lessons, as it were.Chris Steyn (02:53.654)Well, it has not been a bad week for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party. He has staved off impeachment. And despite the party's dismal performance in the Local Government Elections, they have ended up in key positions in the Metros.Mzo (03:11.469)Well...I would say it's like a silver lining of an otherwise bad situation. It doesn't change the arithmetic and the real politic of the situation that they've lost support there on a decline. So I guess this is maybe a temporary reprieve for them that they have some semblance of presence in local government, but they are not in a good place at all. And in terms of Ramaphosa, I would say it's sort of a temporary calm because it will come to that very humiliating part that we've come to understand of Jacob Zuma, of Thabo Mbeki, where the elective conference is coming up and the lame duck president has to go. So how that plays out, it will play out, how that plays out will be a question of when, not if.Chris Steyn (04:12.075)I think former President Jacob Zuma had an even better week. His MK party now has mayors in five, the five most populous, municipalities in KZN.Mzo (04:26.349)Yeah, a totally different party in a way. It's a party now in government. It's not just a grievance party. It's not only just a sort of one man populist type of party or family business as it were…It is a different MK, and one would actually want to see how it now evolves. It is already the official opposition in parliament, and now they actually get a taste of government. And an opportunity really for them…I view these elections, whether it be you look in Action SA and MKP, is that they now get to tell their story beyond their origin story. And it's a governance story. So Action SA has that opportunity and certainly MKP has that opportunity now, not in one municipality, but one major one in the form of eThekwini and indeed, Pietermaritzburg. So it's amazing. So the two major centers of that province are MKP led. So this is a very interesting picture. And now comes the part where the rubber hits the road. Can they actually govern? Can they be more than an offshoot? You know, I always talk about offshoot parties because some of them never really get to define themselves because they remain in this abstract form in terms of how they behave in governance. So imagine a COPE, for example…Mzo (06:10.575)…it had its moment and it died out without actually ever having that great opportunity. But in the case of MKP, now they have the opportunity to show how they govern and perhaps to create a bit of distance from whence they emerged from. Whether they're able to do that is another thing. Politics in KZN is complex as with the rest of the country, but it's particularly complex and also the fact that it is a one-man party.So how will decisions cascade to the municipalities, to the day-to-day functioning? Does every decision sort of get stymied and has to go back to Nkandla to be okayed for every micro action that the municipality takes? So one will have to see how this plays itself out because indeed that is how MKP has been doing in parliament, where every aspect has been micromanaged from Nkandla.Chris Steyn (07:12.119)If my calculations are correct, those five municipalities sit on a jointly of about a hundred billion rand.Mzo (07:22.247)Yes, I know the press has been making a big deal of this. You could talk of some ministry, you could say Dr. Pieter Groenewald is sitting on X budget, the Department of Defense is sitting on this budget. Ultimately, there's supposed to be checks and balances and all of this. And if anything were to go wrong, right, the assumption that maybe there will be someone in the cookie jar, as it were, it would be indicative of all the municipalities, the irregular expenditure,all the auditors general's findings over the past three decades of the wanton spending, corruption that happens at the local government level. So I know sometimes the media likes to sort of putting things so well you know this MKP of Zuma will be in charge of this big budget. Well everyone is in charge of a budget in some form and ultimately whether you are looking in the Northern Cape or KZN it is one of corruption, it is one of wastage, it is one of irregular expenditure. And if something were to happen, it would be because of that lack of checks and balances in this particularly important sphere of governance, in which people procure pens as a tender, things that you just get at the normal stationary shop, sending one of the people to work there. No, no, no, it has to go on tender and all of this will be inflated. So obviously these things will happen and happen en masse, the conferences, the study visits and all of these things that are official but are used to advance corruption, advanced rent seeking and the creation of millionaires from tenders. So this will continue unabated and the hope is that whomever comes into power whether…Mzo (09:15.171)…they sit on 10 billion rand or 100 billion rand, must arrest this picture that has emerged of local governance which is one of wastage, corruption and incompetence at an industrial scale.Chris Steyn (09:29.717)Let's talk about polls and the expectations raised by polls for voters who have invariably been left a bit confused.Mzo (09:43.31)Yes, and I think in future, if these polls are going to keep on coming up at this almost contagious pace now, I think there needs to be a disclaimer as they're being broadcast, as we're talking about them, that this is the poll of...3,000 people, this is the margin of error, this is the time that it was taken, and also it doesn't speak to the actual election. Because there was this tendency of taking these polls, which many of them I would argue, and call them yellow polls, in that they are custom made, some of the political parties are using the same polling companies as the media are using, and basically you have this somewhat incestuous relationship with those who do the polling, those who publicise the polling and also the political parties that are said to perform well in these polls. So all of that will need to be decoupled somehow and then also I would call it yellow polling because as with all statistics, as with all actually any data, the person who commissions it will tell you what the parameters are, will also operationalise what your conclusions are.So this needs to be looked at. I am not one for regulation. We can't have yet another aspect being regulated. But I do feel that in terms of an ethical standard, journalistic standard, we need to be very honest, perhaps have a disclaimer on all of this stuff. And we cannot speak in the press as political parties would want us to do, that we speak of it as if it's fait accompli, that this poll that I did, that I commissioned is telling truly a picture of what will emerge because we've actually seen that much of that polling was so wrong.And don't get me started on the, I'd say, the research methods that were questionable but also how they're broadcast. One...Mzo (11:48.47)…publication, News24, had another party not part of the actual result and actually had to issue a clarification. So this is the kind of gutter polling that we've been exposed to. And it's not as if there's exit polling in South Africa at all. So these polls go all the way from, let's say, 18 months to the elections. And there's actually not on the day of the elections where you actually ask voter who you actually vote for? Even that has its own marginal errors, honesty errors and all of these sorts of things. But ultimately everyone wants to get ahead of what voter behaviour, voter choice will be and in the process it's actually spoiling all of that. You can imagine the person who looks at the picture…and says, guess that party will win. Meanwhile, that poll was done six months ago, three months, even three weeks ago. But the cycle, cycle of issues that you face in your locality, cycle of issues in the media space has changed so much, even in your immediate environment has changed so much. But somehow we take this snapshot in time, even if that polling was done accurately, and they said, this is the voting behaviour of this constituency, this is the voting choice of this constituency, which I really think is very irresponsible. And I'd expect us to have some guardrails, if not from SANEF before the next elections, but somewhere there needs to be some guardrails around these polls. Because right now, anyone can commission a poll and say, according to my poll, this is what's going on. And those issues that I mentioned in terms of the data input will affect what is the output.Chris Steyn (13:32.631)Looking back over the past two weeks of coalition negotiations, what were the most important political shifts for you?Mzo (13:45.614)Two things. As I've said before, one is that I think this is a lesson for all the parties, whether they were leading or what have you, is that I guess we do think in this way as human beings, we tend to be binary. It's black, it's white, it's yes, it's no. And sometimes when you look at issues, we all still have this binary set up.So perhaps some in the opposition benches before were looking at this one party dominant system, this 66 % ANC that if their support wanes, it therefore follows that there'll be a replacement or the pendulum will swing to another party that will enjoy 50 something percent, 60 something percent. However, this is not the situation because usually when democracy is mature, it tends to come closer to the middle because the main issues the voters largely agree upon. It is not this first mover basis where, for example, you come in, it's a liberation party, people had no access to things, whether it be political freedoms and as well as infrastructure and it's just general freedoms, right where it's a much easier picture to, okay, this is the good guy, in that binary thinking, this is the bad guy, we vote for the good guy. And that's why we have this one party dominant system. But now the issues are widespread, the issues are commonality throughout the voting base. So what it means is that you will not have 60 something percent dominance as it were before. What you will have is a situation that has visited us since 2016, one of coalition, one of new parties. And therefore, those who thought it would be this pendulum swinging that the ANC has lost power, this is the new ANC, it won't be like that. It will be in this middle, this middle of coalitions. So therefore, it needs a different strategy.Mzo (15:57.755)You cannot, in this environment, have deals such as the one that we now understand was publicised where with my 30-something odd percent, I want to govern the whole pie. We will make a deal by which with your 22 % you will govern the whole pie and we won't disrupt you for the next five years and this is your exclusive domain. That is actually very anti-democratic.What will be South Africa's future is one of coalition and therefore it means that this is not some temporary nuisance. This is our new reality. So some parties, some political actors better understand this moment that we're in, that it may last with us for a very long time. And therefore it means that the decorum and the approach by which we do this is one of coalition politics, in that you understand that each person that's been voted for is not voted for as necessarily just a rejection of the ANC, but has a constituency in their own right. And therefore in talking to them, you cannot talk down on them. You cannot view them as a temporary nuisance. You cannot belittle their vote to simply, give me your vote. This is all that matters. Give me your share of the vote and I will do matters or do the governing here. I know a lot of people will say, I'm talking about a particular party in the form of the DA, but this was the case with all the parties. I don't know whether you were following the discussions that were happening in KZN where basically even the MKP, though they did get the mayor position and basically the lion's share of the top positions, they still were trying to bully other parties that, you know, what's happening in Tshwane must also affect what's happening here in KZN. And it's like, no, no, no, no, we're in KZN. These are the issues here. And our relationship should be meaningful here and not have a bearing elsewhere where you think you've got an…Mzo (18:12.707)Advantage.So this means that the rules of engagement have changed. And therefore you need to take this seriously because this moment that we're in, we're possibly going to be in it for a very long time. That one party dominant system that many people think that when you take over Gauteng, when you take over this province, no, no, no, it's not going to happen. It's going to be in this coalition arrangement for a very long time. So we may need to change our attitudes, our approaches and strategies, not only how we campaign, but also how we govern and also how we negotiate how we're going to govern. So I think that would be the most fundamental aspect. And then two is this idea: Talk about what you're going to do. Don't talk about the fate of another party. So I've seen with these negotiations where some of the leverage that was used is that, no, your voters will punish you. But I know my voters more. I have my constituency. So you have the situation where you're the EFF, you won't get any share of the vote in 2029 if you don't change these policies. Despite whatever you think of the EFF policies, some people voted for them this year. And you must take them seriously. And you must work with them where you have to. Equally so you cannot say to an Action SA leadership or their voter base and say, well, your Action SA voters voted for you because of X. You don't know my voters.Mzo (19:56.758)These are my voters. This is my constituency. So, and it's also what gives you the right to speak about my vote? People went to the polling booth and they chose who they wanted to vote for. Whether we like the policies or not, whether it's in allegiance with another party or whatever else, let those people speak to their picture akin to how you also speak to your picture. So again, I guess it's more these rules of engagement…one would say, as it comes to issues that speak about your constituency, serve your constituency, work best for your constituency, rather than seek to vilify, vilify the other's constituency and somehow get them in a relationship where they have to work for you because, or with you, because you understand their constituency better.So I would say it is at this moment that maybe some parties are ill-equipped to deal with, so…this is why I'm saying it's been a week of lessons. Take these lessons and incorporate them moving forward because this picture you're seeing now in 2026 will repeat itself in 2029 and moving forward because as I say we are in this moment of coalition not this pendulum that many people are thinking of.Chris Steyn (21:16.023)Is there any other political development in the past few days that you would like to comment on? Mzo (21:23.149)Well, I'll comment. You know, I was like concluding with a thing that involves our president because it's always like a nice litmus test of where we are as a country. And I'm sure you would have seen what played out at former Deputy President’s ….funeral. Yeah. And basically a state event became a podium by which ANC battles are fought.Chris Steyn (21:42.891)funeral.Mzo (21:53.056)So I know you said earlier that maybe Ramaphosa, given that there's this sort of election outcome where they lost, but they fully didn't lose power in some instances… But nonetheless, it speaks to this saying that now comes the time where the knives will be out. Because it's not only just the elective conference. It's sort of things have been bad, but it might have never been this bad. And who was at the helm when they've been this bad? Even if it means I need to take the podium at a funeral… and air party issues. This is basically where we found ourselves and it will be a sense of deja vu, one would think, perhaps maybe Ramaphosa resigns on his own earlier, maybe all of this stuff won't play out as dirty as one thinks it might but I think these are the seeds of it that will start playing out as they head to the elective conference and. There's no love lost between Mbeki and Ramaphosa it seems but these are the things that a State event, one that requires dignity, one that requires mourning, that requires all of this stuff was denigrated to this level. I think this to me is, as I always say, it's a litmus test. It's really a picture of the country as it were.Chris Steyn (23:17.813)In the lead up to the last general election, we had that doomsday coalition threat hanging over the voters. Well, they will not be able to use that going into 2029 now, will they?Mzo (23:33.144)No…if you always talk of an apocalypse and then what you define as the apocalypse visiting us and it actually is like, it's actually not that bad. And you then become the one who cried wolf, right? Because it won't work anymore. Your Y2K has come and people woke up and it was just a normal day as it was yesterday. And ultimately, this is why I'm saying: speak about your party. Speak about what you're going to do. You cannot run successive campaigns which are basically a recycling of this apocalypse. Stop Zuma. Stop this. Stop the EFF. Even in comfortable Cape Town, the Democratic Alliance was running with stop coalition, possibility of coalitions, you know, EFF. And it's like, OK, even your own polling says this thing won't happen. Why are you running on it? But it's almost as if some parties, and this is not just only the DA. It works for some parties. I mean, we even see it in the Republican, Democrat set up in the US. There is always this doomsday coming, and we need to do this in order to avoid this. And this will be a doomsday pact, all of these sorts of things. Because in doing so, you reduce issues to this binary situation that you are good, and whomever is in some coalition is bad, or whoever gets to govern.We all believe in democracy. We all have guardrails, the same guardrails that guard you from your worst instincts. One would hope that it guards other parties who are party to this from their worst instincts. But it is an easier sell sometimes to the voter. And you say like, you know, you have to vote us in or to...Mzo (25:40.782)…avoid the worst instincts of whomever will collaborate with them. And then it becomes this strange situation of these quotes attributed or not quote really, the podcast that Cillers Brink had, where he basically said, I prefer working with the ANC because… you can push them in whatever direction you so wish. And you know, this doesn't sit well. So now you have a situation where people may be sitting and saying, well, do we have to be in a national coalition of people who think of us like this? I thought this was in good faith for all my ills. I thought this was in good faith. And it comes from this notion that anyone can not enter into coalitions, but only we can. We can determine what's a doomsday. We can determine what's a good coalition and a bad coalition. So this is why I'm saying these rules of engagement of how you speak of other parties needs to also be revisited. You cannot campaign in this way. You cannot certainly negotiate in this way. It has, you have to change your strategy. You can't run on Stop this. Perhaps try to run on, I will do this.How's this? Sell us a vision. Sell us a Singapore. I will turn the Western Cape into Singapore. I want to turn Johannesburg into Singapore. Not vote for us as a stopgap from avoiding the worst scenario, which you are the one who painted it in your head. Because to me, I know a lot of people give me a lot of flak. South Africa's deterioration is national. It is provincial and it is certainly local. So you cannot speak of islands of competence that exist not because of you and then you attribute that to yourself and you say, well, I'll apply this when it comes to the national level or the local government level or another municipality elsewhere. The point is, update us on what you hope to do, not on some apocalyptic situation that you crafted for us.Chris Steyn (27:48.567)Thank you. That was political commentator, Mzo Mpolase on the Sunday show with me, Chris Steyn. Thank you.Mzo (27:56.961)Thank you for having me, Chris..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.