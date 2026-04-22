New anti-corruption plan that could transform South Africa’s government
DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers unpacks one of South Africa’s most significant governance reforms since 1994, aimed at building a merit-based, professional public service. He explains how stricter rules, independent oversight, and lifestyle audits could curb corruption, restore accountability, and improve service delivery - while highlighting the political and practical challenges of making reform stick.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here