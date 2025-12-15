Nicholas Gotsell: SAPS Rape-kit scandal exposé

In this interview with Chris Steyn, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Nicholas Gotsell relates how he and colleagues uncovered a critical shortage of rape kits with many police stations having none or ones that have expired. He slams SAPS Western Cape management for providing grossly inflated, factually incorrect and completely misleading numbers. “And unfortunately, in the Western Cape, we sit with a provincial Police Commissioner who just does not answer emails or requests for information, even from the media.” Gotsell - who vows to continue with unannounced spot checks - describes the implication for rape survivors who rely on time-senstitive forensic evidence to have their attackers convicted. Meanwhile, he shares some advice of rape victims who find themselves affected by the shortage.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.