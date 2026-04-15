Nouriel Roubini in conversation: Insights on Iran war, oil shockwaves, AI boom and more
Roubini Macro Associates Chairman & CEO Nouriel Roubini talks about ending the Iran war through escalation and regime change, why he doesn't predict a US and global recession and the "tug-of-war" between stagflationary events and growth from the global tech boom. He speaks to Bloomberg's David Ingles at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong.
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