Olha Reshetylova: This war won’t end without South Africa
Ukraine’s first Military Ombudsman, Olha Reshetylova, has been hosted by South Africa - along with Military Ombuds from across the world. In this interview with BizNews, she speaks about President Cyril Ramaphosa's role as mediator - and says: “…this war won't end without South Africa. We need your participation. We need your understanding…” As for US President Donald Trump, she says: “his role is crucial, not only for Ukraine, [but] for the whole world”. In a message to NATO, she reversed the membership invitation by saying: “…it is not a joke, my invitation to the NATO countries to join Ukraine. This is absolutely what I mean. We can share our experience, we can prepare you for a new war…This is something that I'm not sure that different armed forces all over the world understand. This is about understanding the new way of war. This is something that Ukraine can provide to our partners, because nobody except Ukraine and Russia has experience now.”
