Interviews
Donald MacKay – SA’s China trade pivot makes no sense
Donald MacKay warns SA’s China pivot may be political theatre, not economic strategy
Is Pretoria’s rushed China framework a strategic masterstroke or political posturing amid rising US tensions? Trade expert Donald MacKay warns the economics don’t add up and the risks could outlast Trump.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here