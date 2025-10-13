O’Sullivan’s new tormentor: JSE-listed company CEO alleges Paul’s a “sellout” to criminal enterprise
Mantengu CEO Michael Miller fires back at Paul O’Sullivan, calling him a “sellout” to a criminal enterprise linked to controversial businessman Zunaid Moti. In this explosive interview with Alec Hogg, Miller claims O’Sullivan took money and shares to withdraw sworn affidavits — and accuses the Johannesburg Stock Exchange of covering up share manipulation. With death threats, legal battles, and accusations flying, this is one of the most explosive BizNews interviews yet.
