Miningweb weekly with Peter Major - Antimony boom, chrome tax and corporate controversy
In this conversation, Alec Hogg and Peter Major discuss the current state of the mining industry, focusing on gold prices, long-term investments, and the risks associated with mining ventures. They explore the importance of timing in mining decisions, the impact of government policies, and the strategic significance of minerals like antimony. The discussion also covers the proposed chrome tax and its implications for the industry, the challenges of exploration in South Africa, and the contrasting roles of small miners versus large corporations. The conversation concludes with a look at the controversy surrounding Zunaid Moti and Mike Miller, highlighting the complexities of corporate governance in the mining sector
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here